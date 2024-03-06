Travis Kelce Hilariously Mixes Up Yoko Ono and Apolo Ohno After His Brother Compares Him to John Lennon's Wife
Travis Kelce hilariously mixed up Yoko Ono and Apolo Ohno when talking about Taylor Swift's fans in Australia.
During the Wednesday, March 6, episode of his podcast "New Heights," Jason Kelce asked his brother about flying to Sydney to support the pop star, who is currently on her world tour.
“What the h--- is your life doing right now?” the 36-year-old, who just retired from the NFL, asked his younger brother.
Travis, 34, then clarified some rumors about when he arrived Down Under. “I’ll tell you what wasn’t false,” he said. “When I landed in Australia and seeing all the cameras.”
“You’re like The Beatles,” he quipped, referring to his sibling as Yoko Ono.
“Isn’t that a speed skater?” he asked, seemingly referring to Apolo Ohno.
The slip-up caused Jason to laugh out loud. “I don’t even know the full story,” he said. “I know that she was with John Lennon. … She might have been a figure skater, actually. I mean, who knows.” (Yoko, 91, was married to John until the singer died in 1980, while the athlete has won eight Olympic medals.)
Travis then gave a shout-out to Swifties for wearing some of his merch at the concert.
“There was an American football crowd out there and just Taylor fans, so they wanted to show their support. … It’s pretty f------- cool to just have your jersey being worn — even if it’s just at a football game,” Travis noted.
As OK! previously reported, Travis gushed about his girlfriend, whom he started dating in the summer of 2023, during the podcast session.
"There were full-on helicopters just flying around," the athlete explained. "They helicoptered us!"
"Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible," he continued about the Grammy winner.
Travis also raved about their time at the Sydney Zoo.
"But I tell you what though, the kangaroos were pretty sweet, got to see a red panda up close and personal," he shared.
"One of my favorite things is, the zookeeper, the one showing us the red panda, we had to go in a cage just to go in and see the panda ... and they’re like, ‘All right, make sure that door’s closed, and when you get out of here quickly, close this one because they are escape artists,’ and I was like, 'This thing just got so many brownie points from me, dude!'" he added of the adventure.