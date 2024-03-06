OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce Hilariously Mixes Up Yoko Ono and Apolo Ohno After His Brother Compares Him to John Lennon's Wife

travis kelce hilariously mixes up yoko ono pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 6 2024, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce hilariously mixed up Yoko Ono and Apolo Ohno when talking about Taylor Swift's fans in Australia.

During the Wednesday, March 6, episode of his podcast "New Heights," Jason Kelce asked his brother about flying to Sydney to support the pop star, who is currently on her world tour.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce better man taylor swift
Source: mega

Travis Kelce discussed seeing Taylor Swift in concert in Sydney, Australia.

“What the h--- is your life doing right now?” the 36-year-old, who just retired from the NFL, asked his younger brother.

Travis, 34, then clarified some rumors about when he arrived Down Under. “I’ll tell you what wasn’t false,” he said. “When I landed in Australia and seeing all the cameras.”

Article continues below advertisement

“You’re like The Beatles,” he quipped, referring to his sibling as Yoko Ono.

“Isn’t that a speed skater?” he asked, seemingly referring to Apolo Ohno.

The slip-up caused Jason to laugh out loud. “I don’t even know the full story,” he said. “I know that she was with John Lennon. … She might have been a figure skater, actually. I mean, who knows.” (Yoko, 91, was married to John until the singer died in 1980, while the athlete has won eight Olympic medals.)

Article continues below advertisement
yoko ono john lennon
Source: mega

Yoko Ono was married to John Lennon.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis then gave a shout-out to Swifties for wearing some of his merch at the concert.

“There was an American football crowd out there and just Taylor fans, so they wanted to show their support. … It’s pretty f------- cool to just have your jersey being worn — even if it’s just at a football game,” Travis noted.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Article continues below advertisement
apolo ohno
Source: mega

Apolo Ohno is an Olympian.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Travis gushed about his girlfriend, whom he started dating in the summer of 2023, during the podcast session.

"There were full-on helicopters just flying around," the athlete explained. "They helicoptered us!"

"Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible," he continued about the Grammy winner.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce better man taylor swift
Source: mega

The pair started dating in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Travis also raved about their time at the Sydney Zoo.

"But I tell you what though, the kangaroos were pretty sweet, got to see a red panda up close and personal," he shared.

"One of my favorite things is, the zookeeper, the one showing us the red panda, we had to go in a cage just to go in and see the panda ... and they’re like, ‘All right, make sure that door’s closed, and when you get out of here quickly, close this one because they are escape artists,’ and I was like, 'This thing just got so many brownie points from me, dude!'" he added of the adventure.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.