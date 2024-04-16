OK Magazine
'Show's Over!': John Mellencamp Abruptly Ends Concert After Ranting at Heckler Who Asked Him to 'Play Some Music'

john mellencamp abruptly ends concert rant hecklers pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

John Mellencamp was frustrated with a few members of audience while performing at a concert in Toledo, Ohio, last month.

After a heckler shouted at the "Hurts So Good" singer to "play some music," Mellencamp was caught ranting at the crowd in a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

john mellencamp abruptly ends concert rant hecklers
Source: mega

John Mellencamp was heckled at a concert in Toledo, Ohio.

"What do you think I've been doing you c---s-----?" the rocker shouted as fans booed. "Here’s the thing, man. You don’t know me. You don’t f------ know me. Hey Joe, find this guy and let me see him after the show."

When another concert-goer called for Mellencamp to perform "Authority Song," the 72-year-old shot back, "Guys, I can stop this show right now and just go home."

john mellencamp abruptly ends concert rant hecklers
Source: mega

The rocker went on an expletive0-filled rant at the audience.

"Tell you what I’m going to do. Since you’ve been so wonderful, I’m going to cut about ten songs out of the show. Here we go," he threatened before starting to play the beginning of "Jack & Diane."

However, shortly after the song began, he stopped. "You know what?" he told the audience. "Show's over."

Mellancamp left the stage immediately after he made the announcement.

john mellencamp abruptly ends concert rant hecklers
Source: mega

John Mellencamp abruptly ended the show after threatening to cut 10 songs from the set.

John Mellencamp
In an April interview, Mellencamp told an outlet that he's 72 years old and "still doing a teenager's job."

"I’ll be working out today with an iPod and a song will come on and I’ll go, ‘Well, that [expletive] guy’s dead. This guy’s dead. What happened to this guy?’" he joked.

john mellencamp abruptly ends concert rant hecklers
Source: mega

John Mellencamp was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

"I do expect etiquette inside of the theater, the same way you would at a Broadway show," he added. "My shows are not really concerts anymore. They’re performances, and there’s a difference between a performance and a concert."

"Look, I’m not for everyone anymore. I’m just not," the "Rain on the Scarecrow" artist continued. "And if you want to come and scream and yell and get drunk, don’t come to my show."

Source: OK!
The award-winning rocker has built a long and successful career in music with 25 albums and 22 hit songs since 1976 when his first record was released.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Mellencamp spoke with The Washington Post about expecting "etiquette" at his concerts.

