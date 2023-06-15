John Mellencamp Makes Rare Confession About His Relationship With Ex-Fiancée Meg Ryan

He also recalled the early days of their romance — which began in 2010 — noting they had both "just come out" of their shells when they "started dating."

"We decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us," the singer, 71, explained of trying to be everyday people. "We were so f****** lost. We didn’t know how to do anything. I’ve never checked out of a hotel by myself."

The father-of-five shared one particularly funny moment that occurred when they went food shopping together.