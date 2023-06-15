John Mellencamp Makes Rare Confession About His Relationship With Ex-Fiancée Meg Ryan
In a blunt new interview, John Mellencamp confessed he still adores on-off ex Meg Ryan — even if the feeling isn't mutual.
"I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for ten years," he shared. "She doesn’t love me so much. She’s a great girl. I’m just a shitty boyfriend."
He also recalled the early days of their romance — which began in 2010 — noting they had both "just come out" of their shells when they "started dating."
"We decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us," the singer, 71, explained of trying to be everyday people. "We were so f****** lost. We didn’t know how to do anything. I’ve never checked out of a hotel by myself."
The father-of-five shared one particularly funny moment that occurred when they went food shopping together.
"Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, 'Here it is,' and they said, 'No, you’ve got to put it in this thing,' and we went, 'Then what happens?' We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried," he reminisced. "I think she’s learned how to do everything, and I’ve learned how to do nothing."
The two had many ups and downs over their decade together, first splitting in 2014 after about three years of dating.
By 2017, the pair reunited, and just one year later, the Sleepless in Seattle lead, 61, confirmed via Instagram that they were engaged.
In late 2019, the duo called off their engagement, and the mom-of-two hasn't been publicly romantically linked to anyone since.
On the other hand, the rocker had a one-year relationship with Jamie "Nurse Jamie" Sherrill that ended in early 2021. The Grammy winner also dated model Christie Brinkley from 2015 to 2016 after his first breakup from Ryan.
Unfortunately for the "Jack and Diane" crooner, an insider claimed in March that the actress is "past the point of wanting to give things another try."
Mellencamp spoke to Esquire about his relationship with Ryan.