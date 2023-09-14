OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meg Ryan
OK LogoNEWS

Meg Ryan Wants to Warn Ex John Mellencamp's New Girlfriend That He's 'Poison': Source

meg ryan wants warn ex john mellencamps new girlfriend hes poison
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meg Ryan wants to save another woman from going through heartbreak at the hands of John Mellencamp.

The actress' on-off romance with the rocker — which ultimately ended for good in 2019 — was quite the rollercoaster, which is why an insider claimed she wants to reach out and let his new girlfriend of roughly eight months, Kristin Kehrberg, know he's not worth the trouble.

Article continues below advertisement
meg ryan wants warn ex john mellencamps new girlfriend hes poison
Source: mega

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp's on-off romance spanned from 2011 to 2019.

"Meg believes John is poison to any woman and will only make Kristin miserable in the end," the source spilled to a news publication. "She's trying to get the message to her about what she's in for."

"John may pour on the charm in the beginning — but he's selfish to the bone," the source added. "Sooner or later he will slide back to his bad habits, like neglecting to call, forgetting birthdays and showing up late — or not at all."

Article continues below advertisement
meg ryan wants warn ex john mellencamps new girlfriend hes poison
Source: mega

In August, Mellencamp raved that he and Kehrberg have 'never' had an argument before.

The Sleepless in Seattle lead, 61, and Grammy winner, 71, hit it off in 2011 but split in 2014. By 2017, the exes reunited and became engaged the following year, only to call it off in 2019.

"Meg felt John could never settle down — and his active dating life since then has borne out her fears," another source explained, referring to the multiple women he romanced after Ryan but before the socialite, which includee beauty guru Jamie Sherrill, realtor Natasha Barrett and skincare expert Marianelly Agosto.

MORE ON:
Meg Ryan
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Meg wants to open Kristin's eyes to John's bad boy ways and tell her things will go sour," the first insider said. "It's inevitable!"

Funny enough, the "Jack and Diane" crooner recently admitted in an interview that he didn't treat his ex-fiancée the way she deserved.

"I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for ten years," he shared. "She doesn’t love me so much. She’s a great girl. I’m just a s----- boyfriend."

meg ryan wants warn ex john mellencamps new girlfriend hes poison
Source: mega

The exes confirmed their engagement in 2018 but called it off the following year.

Meanwhile, the mom-of-two now has "her heart set on meeting someone who isn’t part of the whole Hollywood scene," an additional insider said of Ryan, who has also romanced Dennis Quaid and Russell Crowe.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.