John Mulaney 'Cracked' a Molar Grinding His Teeth During 'Physically Uncomfortable' Drug Detox

Mulaney revealed after four days in the treatment center, he told a doctor he was going to leave. "He didn't argue or anything. He just went, 'John, we both know how this movie ends.' And that was it," the Big Mouth star explained.

The former Saturday Night Live writer previously opened up about how his friends staged an intervention to convince him to get help. "Do you know what it’s like for 12 people to save your life? It’s too many people," he recalled in his Baby J comedy special. "They could’ve done it with four people — and I know the eight they could’ve cut. Instead, for the rest of my life there are 12 separate people out there who if I’m at dinner with them I have to be like, ‘No, I got that. Come on. You saved my life.'"