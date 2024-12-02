What Is Burke Ramsey Up to Now? Inside His Life Decades After His Sister JonBenét's Murder

On November 25, the three-part documentary series Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey was added to Netflix's catalog. It dives into JonBenét's unresolved case nearly 30 years after she was found dead in the basement of her family's Colorado home.

Burke was relatively absent from the series, although their father, John Ramsey, and half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey, were involved in the production. The show also informed viewers that Burke denied the request for an interview, "citing his treatment by the media and online web sleuths."

Speaking with Today, director Joe Berlinger further explained Burke's lack of appearance in the docuseries.

"We tried to gain access through our relationship with John Ramsey and through (his) son, John Andrew Ramsey," said Berlinger. "But we didn’t want to pressure Burke and he didn’t want to talk to us, and he just didn’t want to participate. So we respected that."

Burke broke his silence on the case for the first time during a Dr. Phil, which aired in 2016.