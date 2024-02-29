JonBenét Ramsey's Suspected Killer Gary Oliva Living at Rundown Motel After Release From Prison
The man who has claimed he was responsible for the grisly murder of JonBenét Ramsey was spotted living at a rundown motel in Denver, Co., four weeks after being released from prison.
Gary Oliva, 60, was given parole and left the Colorado correctional facility after serving roughly eight years of a 10-year sentence on Wednesday, January 31, and has since been photographed coming and going from the motel and talking with neighbors.
One sighting revealed another renter giving Oliva a box which contained several unknown items on Friday, February 23. He wasn't seen again until four days later when he emerged from his room wearing a black hoodie and jeans.
Oliva's current residence is a mere 45 minutes from the Boulder, Co., home where Ramsey was found strangled to death on December 26, 1996.
Ramsey was only 6 years old at the time of her tragic death. Although her case has never been solved, as OK! previously reported, a former classmate of Oliva claimed the convict had confessed to Ramsey's murder multiple times in letters he'd written to him from prison.
At the time of his arrest, over 300 photos of Ramsey were found on Oliva's phone and he frequently wrote twisted poems that appeared to reference her murder throughout his sentence.
"You split me, tore my heart open, and filled me with love. You poured your spirit into me; I knew you as myself," he wrote in one of the poems, alongside a sketch of the slain little girl.
"Blessed are the people who planted on your earth, in your garden, who grow as your trees and flowers grow, who transform their darkness to light. Their roots plunge into darkness; their faces turn toward the light," one poem read. "There is infinite space in your garden; all people are welcome here; all they need do is enter."
"I love you, JonBenét," he added at the time. "It would be worth it to take the blame for you."
However, Ramsey's brother, John Andrew, had his own theories on who killed his little sister.
"No criminal record but you can't hide this level of darkness. It will manifest itself in other areas of your life," John Andrew Ramsey tweeted after Gilgo murderer Rex Heuermann was found living a quiet, suburban lifestyle and later arrested. "Try as you might you can't blend. JonBenet's killer will likely have a similar bio."
The Sun reported the photos of Oliva at his motel.