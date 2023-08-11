Mike Pence Oblivious After Man Says He Was 'Glad' Politician Wasn't Hung During January 6 U.S. Capitol Attack
Mike Pence didn't seem to react after a man made an obscure comment at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, August 10.
While at the event, he approached the former vice president and said, “I’m glad they didn’t hang you," referring to the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol.
“I’m glad they didn’t hang him," he said again, but Pence didn't seem to comment on the remark while talking to reporters.
As OK! previously reported, Pence was heckled by Donald Trump supporters.
“Trump 2024!” one man, who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and "Team Trump" T-shirt, shouted at the politician, who was Trump's VP while he was in office.
Meanwhile, another woman shouted, "MAGA!" and "Pence is a traitor!"
“Anybody that says he has a higher power, uses those words, he is not a Christian when you say ‘higher power.’ We don’t buy it as believers, Pence! You are far from a Christian!” she continued. “Take a good photo. Right here. This is the winner and ya’ll know it. That guy, traitor. Traitor.”
While speaking to the crowd, Pence didn't mention Trump by name. The two are both running for president of the United States, and throughout their campaigns, they have been insulting one another.
- 'Traitor!': Mike Pence Heckled by Trump Supporters at Iowa State Fair
- 'Absolute Idiot': Mike Pence Mocked After Pretending to Fill Up His Truck With Gas in Election Campaign Ad
- Mike Pence Is the 'One Guy That Can Convict Donald Trump' for His Efforts to Overturn the 2020 Election, Bill O'Reilly Claims
As OK! previously reported, Pence bashed Trump for his role he played in the January 6 riots.
“President Trump was wrong,” the 64-year-old said in mid-March. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Months later, Trump won't let it go, as he recently called him out via social media.
"WOW, it's finally happened! Liddle' Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!)," the businessman wrote on Truth Social.
"Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was 'too honest.' He's delusional, and now he wants to show he's a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!" he added.