John Stamos Fans Gush Over Actor's Naked Photo in Celebration of His 60th Birthday: 'We Want the Full 360'
He's still got it!
On Wednesday, August 23, John Stamos uploaded a seductive photo of himself fully naked in celebration of turning 60 years old.
"The other side of 60. 📸 by @caitlinskybound 🇬🇷," he penned alongside the snap of himself unclothed while in a stone shower. He also credited his wife of five years, Caitlin McHugh, for taking the skimpy picture.
In response, fans gushed over how handsome the Full House alum looked.
"We want the full 360 @johnstamos 🔥," one user said, while a second joked, "Don't you mean 'the backside of 60' 😌 I'll see myself out."
A third pointed out how the star is in great shape for his age, saying, "And still zero backfat. Unbelievable you are an idol. You are my idol."
"The dark side of the moon! Ha ha ha!" a fourth punned, while a fifth quipped, "So you're right handed…. Got it."
"Is that the fountain of youth? 🔥🔥🔥," yet another supporter raved.
- John Stamos Names and Shames the Castmate Who Made Him Want to Get 'the F---' Off 'Full House'
- John Stamos Admits He Had Olsen Twins Fired From 'Full House' Because of Their Constant 'Screaming': 'I Couldn't Deal With It'
- John Stamos 'Devastated' By Broken 'Full House' Family After Cast Has Been Plagued By Scandal & Tragedy
In addition to his scantily clad image, McHugh uploaded a snap of the couple and wrote a touching message to honor her hubby on his special day.
"Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments. I'm excited that he's sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October. If You Would Have Told Me is available for pre-sale ☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!" she lovingly penned, giving a shout out to Stamos' upcoming book release.
Fans showed their support in McHugh's comments section.
"Happy happy birthday Uncle J ❤️," one person said, alluding to his famous character Uncle Jesse, while a second added, "And so many more good times and wonderful accomplishments ahead… as a husband, father and artist!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, McHugh and Stamos married in the Little Brown Church in Studio City, Calif., in February 2018. Just two months later, the duo welcomed their son, Billy.