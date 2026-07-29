John Stamos Mistakenly Screamed at Elizabeth Taylor While Taping 'General Hospital': 'Get That Old Woman Out of My Eye-Line'

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John Stamos recalled accidentally yelling at Elizabeth Taylor while working on General Hospital in the 1980s. The Full House alum reflected on his soap opera career during his July 28 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stamos played Albert "Blackie" Parrish on the daytime show from 1982 to 1984. During his stint, the show had some memorable guests, including the late Taylor. Unfortunately for the 62-year-old, she happened to be on set when he was not prepared to make the best first impression.

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Source: @fallontonight/YouTube John Stamos reflected on 'General Hospital' during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show.'

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Source: MEGA John Stamos recalled meeting Elizabeth Taylor while filming 'General Hospital.'

"There was an older actor who kept messing up his lines," Stamos began. "He did this trick where he'd s---- up his line and go 'Someone's in my eye-line.' I didn't know what that meant, but you know, beyond the camera, there was someone in his eye-line." Stamos explained that the actor used the excuse to stop a take so he could have more time to prepare. As annoyed as a younger Stamos was about this little trick, he found himself using it months later. "I was doing a scene, and my mom was dying in the scene, and I couldn't cry," Stamos explained. "And I heard a noise...and I'm like 'Did anyone else hear that? Could I use that as an eye-line bit?'"

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'Get That Old Woman Out of My Eye-Line'

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Taylor was a fan of 'General Hospital' while John Stamos starred in it in the 1980s.

As he struggled to get into character, Stamos saw something moving beyond the camera and thought he'd found a golden ticket to buy himself more time. "I couldn't get the tears, and finally I kind of see the shadow of some woman," he remembered. "Get that old woman out of eye-line," Stamos screamed on set. However, as it turned out, the "old woman" in question was Taylor herself, who would have been between 50 and 52 years old at the time. "She loved the show," Stamos explained. "She wanted to watch the scene."

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Who Else Visited 'General Hospital'?

Source: MEGA John Stamos recalled other stars who visited the set during his short stint.

Stamos went on to reflect on other Hollywood icons who made their way to the set during his short stint on the popular soap opera. "Everybody was on there," he recalled. "Sammy Davis was on that show. I wanted to play drums on the show and they weren't quite taking requests, so I said 'Mr. Davis Jr., they won't let me play drums on here.'" "We had this conversation about music, and he saw in my eyes that I was maybe a real musician," he continued. "And he said, 'Hold on, babe.' And he talks to somebody, and he comes out, and I'll never forget he was very firm with me and he said 'Just do what I say, man.'" When they began to film the scene, which included a musical number, Davis asked Stamos' character if he could hop on the drums in a totally unscripted moment. "And I played music on TV ever since, thanks to Mr. Davis Jr.," he concluded.

Source: MEGA John Stamos left 'General Hospital' in 1984 and booked 'Full House' a few years later.