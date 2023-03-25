Johnny Depp Reveals He's 'A Shy Person' Who Loves Living In The Countryside Of England: 'I Can Just Be Me'
Johnny Depp revealed he's happy to be out of the spotlight.
The 59-year-old recently moved from his busy Hollywood residence to his rural manor in Somerset, England.
In the April issue of Somerset Life, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum spilled about his feelings for quiet life in the new homestead.
"I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me. I don't have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special," the famous actor said.
Depp shared that he enjoys living in the area because the people do not treat him as a huge celebrity.
"British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor without going over the top," he commented. "I don't mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family."
"I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded," Depp explained.
The Edward Scissorhands actor then revealed an unexpected fact about his personality.
"In truth, I'm quite a shy person," the Golden Globe winner said. "That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice."
In 2014, Depp purchased his English estate, that Somerset Life describes the home as "a great manor house." The property reportedly sits on 850 acres walled by gardens with 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
A few weeks ago, the father-of-two was spotted shopping for the massive mansion in Lincolnshire, an east England county.
"He just bought a lot of very quirky items; a desk chair, three guitars, paint sets, easels, a few pictures, posters – just a whole range of things for decorative items for his own personal property," Robert Miller, owner of Hemswell Antiques Centres, said about the renownedly quirky Alice in Wonderland star.