Johnny Depp 'Focused On Himself' After Defamation Trial Win

With the world as his oyster after his headline-making win, an insider spilled Depp is now "figuring out what he does next." Talking to People, the source noted of the 58-year-old: "He feels like he's been vindicated. He feels a significant weight off his shoulders. It's been six years of this. It's been so gratifying to hear from men and women — he's heard a lot of positive support from both men and women."

And while rumors are already swirling about his possible return to the Pirates franchise, the source noted that for now, "he is focused on himself."