He's Bringing The Laughs! Johnny Depp Makes Witty Quip To Young Fan About Severed Finger
After a hard fought legal battle, Johnny Depp is ready to laugh!
On Thursday, June 2, after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, finished up a musical gig with rocker Jeff Beck in England, he greeted awaiting fans outside the venue.
While saying hello and signing an autograph for one young fan, Depp held up his hand with his fingers spread and joked, “You have five. I have four and seven-eighths. Math."
Depp's joke was in reference to his severely damaged finger that was severed during a heated 2015 fight with his ex-wife, as he alleged during his testimony in the headline-making defamation trial against Amber Heard. The Golden Globe Award winner claimed an entire part of his finger was ripped off after Heard, 36, allegedly threw a glass bottle at him.
“I looked down, and realized the tip of my finger had been severed, and I was looking directly at bones sticking out and the meaty portion of your inside of your finger, and blood was just pouring out," Depp stated in his testimony, per HollywoodLife. He told the jury he then used the blood gushing from his finger to write messages on the wall.
According to the Aquaman actress, she only realized her former husband was missing half of the body part hours later. “I figured out he was missing a finger. He kind of held it up and I said, ‘What did you do?,'" she recalled to the court.
As OK! previously reported, Depp came out victorious in the $50 million defamation suit he lodged against Heard after a Virginia jury ruled she did in fact defame Depp in her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.
The Black Mass actor was awarded $10.4 million in damages while his ex-wife was awarded a mere $2 million after the jury found a statement previously made by one of Depp's lawyers was defamatory against her.