He's Bringing The Laughs! Johnny Depp Makes Witty Quip To Young Fan About Severed Finger

While saying hello and signing an autograph for one young fan, Depp held up his hand with his fingers spread and joked, “You have five. I have four and seven-eighths. Math."

Depp's joke was in reference to his severely damaged finger that was severed during a heated 2015 fight with his ex-wife, as he alleged during his testimony in the headline-making defamation trial against Amber Heard. The Golden Globe Award winner claimed an entire part of his finger was ripped off after Heard, 36, allegedly threw a glass bottle at him.