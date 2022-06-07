Back In Action! Johnny Depp Joins TikTok After Legal Victory

Johnny Depp has joined TikTok after the platform helped him win over the public in his headline-making defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

After only making an account on Monday evening, June 6, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, already garnered 3.4 million TikTok followers. The handsome hunk has yet to post anything to his feed, Like any videos nor follow anyone else, but he did add a description to his bio, which reads: "Occasional Thespian."