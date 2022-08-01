Johnny Depp Wanted To Tell Jury About Amber Heard's 'Exotic Dancer' Years, New Docs Reveal

In the 965-page document, which was filed on March 28, there were text messages between Depp and Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual abuse and grooming by several women, including his ex Evan Rachel Wood.

In 2016, Manson, who has done drugs with Depp before, allegedly wrote, “I got an amber 2.0” and also “Lindsay just puled an amber on me…please delete."

“I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it is f**king real my brother!! My ex-c**t is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!" the Pirates of the Caribbean star allegedly replied.