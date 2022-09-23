Hiding In Plain Sight! Johnny Depp & Lawyer Joelle Rich Publicly Revealed Their Relationship Long Before People Realized
Subtly sneaky! Johnny Depp and his former lawyer, Joelle Rich, had made several appearances together as a couple before the public started to catch on.
The London-based attorney was photographed arriving at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia with the Pirates of the Caribbean star almost every day of the nearly two-month defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Though Depp's fans originally took to social media to fantasize a brewing romance with his current lawyer Camilla Vasquez, it appears the 59-year-old was off the market the entire time.
AMBER HEARD'S SISTER SLAMS 'DISGUSTING' MTV OVER JOHNNY DEPP'S VIRTUAL VMAS APPEARANCE
Unlike Rich, Vasquez couldn't seem to even fathom the idea a potential romance with the award-winning actor, as she shot down rumors stating, "[it's] unethical for us to date our clients," while adding he was just "a friend [whom] I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now."
Rich didn't seem to mind forming an intimate relationship with Depp, whom she represented during the United Kingdom libel case against The Sun. Although they lost the case, one thing the dynamic duo did win was the hearts of one another.
Released photographs from inside the court house displayed the brunette beauty sitting directly behind Depp in the very first row during nearly every hearing from Tuesday, April 11 to Thursday, June 1, before leaving with him in the same ride.
The pair had been hiding in plain sight all along. The cameras even captured the father-of-two smiling as he leaned in to show Rich something on his phone.
MADS MIKKELSON PREDICTS JOHNNY DEPP 'MIGHT' RETURN TO 'FANTASTIC BEASTS' AFTER RECASTING
For a number of reasons, Depp kept things professional with his former attorney throughout what appears to be the beginning stages of their relationship — one main factor seemingly being Rich's current process of divorcing her husband, with whom she shares two children.
Nevertheless, an insider from US Weekly did confirm she graciously attended the trial for "personal" reasons of "supporting" her man.
As OK! previously reported, Rich and Depp's "chemistry is off the charts," according to a source, who stated, "it’s serious between them," while adding, "they are the real deal."