Reunited & It Feels So Good! Dynamic Duo Johnny Depp & Attorney Camille Vasquez Meet Up In Europe
Back together! Johnny Depp and his all star attorney Camille Vasquez reunited in Europe following their headline-making victory in the actor's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.
In a video obtained by the New York Post, the dynamic duo both appeared to have smiles plastered from ear to ear as they met up in Prague on Monday, July 11, alongside the lawyer's boyfriend, British businessman Edward Owen. The couple enjoyed the night out as they took in one of Depp's musical gigs with Jeff Beck.
In the clip, it appears Vasquez was introducing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to her man before the two men shake hands and give each other a hug.
The spotting comes months after the legal expert and Depp sent the internet into a frenzy over their undeniable chemistry during the dramatic trial, leading many viewers to speculate on if there was a romance brewing between attorney and client.
However, Vasquez swiftly squashed the rumors. "It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear."
"It’s also an unethical charge being made," she said of the speculation. "It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised."
"I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close," she continued. "But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that," the newly promoted lawyer said of her rapport with Depp.
As OK! previously reported, Vasquez helped secure a victory for the Hollywood star after he was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a seven person jury found the Aquaman star guilty of defamation against her former husband for penning her 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post in which she labeled herself a victim of domestic abuse.