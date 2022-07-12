Johnny Depp settled his lawsuit with the City of Lies location manager who accused him of assault just weeks before going to trial.

Before the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Gregg "Rocky" Brooks were set to go to a civil trial in Los Angeles on Monday, July 25, they reached a settlement on Monday, July 11, with judge Holly J. Fujie agreeing to put off the upcoming trial until January 5 next year, it was reported.