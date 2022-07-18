The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen stepping out in Italy Sunday, July 17, on his way to rehearsals with the unknown woman by his side, per TMZ. Depp is in town to perform for the Umbria Jazz Festival with Beck, as the duo has become somewhat of a two-man band, performing together for more than a month now.

Depp donned a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a brown fedora hat, complimenting his ensemble with his signature plethora of necklaces, rings and bracelets for his day out. With a jacket wrapped around his waste and blue shades on his face, Depp appeared to be smiling as his female companion was in tow.