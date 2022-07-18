New Flame?Johnny Depp All Smiles As He Steps Out With Mystery Red Head
Johnny Depp appears to be doing better than ever after his massive court win last month. Apart from his latest legal win, in which the judge denied Amber Heard's request for a new trial, and his return to music alongside fellow rocker Jeff Beck, it seems Depp may have found a new companion.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen stepping out in Italy Sunday, July 17, on his way to rehearsals with the unknown woman by his side, per TMZ. Depp is in town to perform for the Umbria Jazz Festival with Beck, as the duo has become somewhat of a two-man band, performing together for more than a month now.
Depp donned a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a brown fedora hat, complimenting his ensemble with his signature plethora of necklaces, rings and bracelets for his day out. With a jacket wrapped around his waste and blue shades on his face, Depp appeared to be smiling as his female companion was in tow.
The unknown woman, who may just be a female staffer/ roadie working with him on tour, opted for an olive green t-shirt she tucked into blue jeans that she held up with a brown belt. In the photos obtained by the outlet, the smiling woman can be seen handing the A-lister a backpack before making their way into rehearsal.
After rehearsal for the Umbria Jazz Festival, according to Daily Mail, Depp returned to the Brufani hotel in Perugia, where the woman is also said to be staying.
Last month, ahead of his victory in his defamation trial against his ex-wife over the op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of abuse, the Edward Scissorhands actor confirmed he teamed up with the legendary guitarist to record a 13-track collection.
Depp began touring with Beck in May, shortly before the seven-person jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge later amended the punitive damages to $350,000 based on restrictions according to Virginia law.
Despite Heard's major loss, she walked away with $2 million in her counterclaim, with the jury having found that Depp's former lawyer defamed her when he called her claims of abuse a "hoax."
And while Heard could have peacefully walked away from her headline-making court battle and moved on with her life, the embattled star isn't done with her ex. Aside from OK! learning Heard is writing a gut-spilling revenge memoir following the verdict, her team filed a motion for a new trial after claiming there was a fraud jury in the suit brought by Depp.
The judge shut down her request earlier this month, pointing out Heard and her team could have have brought the issue forward much earlier rather than conveniently after they lost the legal battle.