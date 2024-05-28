'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor's Ex-Fiancée Hysterically Cries as She Reacts to the 'Selfless' Actor's Untimely Death: Watch
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, is grieving the loss of her former lover.
On Monday, May 27, The Madness Within actress shared an emotional video to TikTok addressing the General Hospital star's death after he was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles during a suspected car theft two days prior.
"It's hard to really think right now. My nose is really swollen. I’ve been crying a lot," Farrell admitted to her followers before noting what happened to Wactor was "not OK" and "can't keep happening."
"So many lives are being lost and just us not being smart. We have to be smarter as a community," she continued. "We have to stop being so mean to each other. Let’s love each other. Let’s not steal."
Farrell declared, "Johnny is above now looking down and I'm so happy that I think he found happiness before he went because that was his dream in life was to be happy."
The Barbee Rehab actress proceeded to gush over how "fun" her ex-fiancé was, calling him "such a bright soul" who "lit up the room."
"He always sought to improve himself," she mentioned. "He was so selfless."
Wactor proved his selfless persona on Saturday, May 25, when he shielded his female coworker from gunfire when he was struck and killed after his bartending shift.
Although he died too soon, Farrell noted Wactor "will forever be a huge part of my journey as a human being."
The former couple "met in 2013" after Farrell and Wactor both "moved out to Hollywood to pursue acting."
"We were friends at first and then kind of fell in love. It was really fiery, like too fiery. We brought out the best of each other and then also the darkest parts of each other. Our lives were both forever changed," she expressed. "I'm so happy that he found sobriety after that relationship. I was able to guide him to AA and he was there for the rest of his life and sober and proud."
Continuing to personally address the individuals who killed Wactor, Farrell snubbed, "I know the job market’s hard but we’re all in it together. You don’t have to steal — especially take a life over it."
"Human life is disregarded too easy," she admitted, insisting the world needs to "make changes as a community" and "support each other."
"Maybe that’s what Johnny’s gift is for us, maybe he’s gifting that to all of us," she suggested, as tears streamed down her face.