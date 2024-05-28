'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor's Ex-Fiancée Hysterically Cries as She Reacts to the 'Selfless' Actor's Untimely Death: Watch

"It's hard to really think right now. My nose is really swollen. I’ve been crying a lot," Farrell admitted to her followers before noting what happened to Wactor was "not OK" and "can't keep happening."

"So many lives are being lost and just us not being smart. We have to be smarter as a community," she continued. "We have to stop being so mean to each other. Let’s love each other. Let’s not steal."