JoJo Siwa & Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Looked 'So Happy' At Disney World Prior To Making It Official

As OK! previously reported, the duo went TikTok official on Monday, September 12, after the Dancing with the Stars alum shared a video of the two smooching in a photo booth alongside the caption, "Happiest girl."

"Avery doesn't know I'm posting this, but I'm so proud of her for learning this," Siwa shared in an additional clip of the two learning a dance routine together. "I have to share so you can see her CUTEST HAPPY FACE!!! That SMILE."