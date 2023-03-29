JoJo Siwa Under Fire For Making Fans Believe She Was Pregnant: 'So Disgusting & Disrespectful'

What started as an innocent joke is turning into quite the ordeal for JoJo Siwa.

Earlier this month, the star sparked pregnancy rumors when she captioned a since-deleted Snapchat photo of herself showing off a bare belly, "Can't believe it." Fans were confused since she's currently single and has only dated females, but she upped the buzz by sharing another photo of baby clothes and an additional one calling her friend the "father" of her child.