JoJo Siwa Under Fire For Making Fans Believe She Was Pregnant: 'So Disgusting & Disrespectful'
What started as an innocent joke is turning into quite the ordeal for JoJo Siwa.
Earlier this month, the star sparked pregnancy rumors when she captioned a since-deleted Snapchat photo of herself showing off a bare belly, "Can't believe it." Fans were confused since she's currently single and has only dated females, but she upped the buzz by sharing another photo of baby clothes and an additional one calling her friend the "father" of her child.
As speculation mounted, the singer, 19, uploaded a TikTok to debunk the gossip by creating a video of herself laughing in disbelief while showing headlines about the situation. And while most of her supporters pointed out she was just poking fun at her "food baby," others found the pregnancy joke to be distasteful.
"Couldn’t figure out how she could be pregnant and why she would joke about it??" one Twitter user wrote in reaction, while another called her behavior, "So disgusting and disrespectful."
"That’s a weird thing to joke [about]," a third person said via social media, with a fourth noting, "Is this real? Sooooo awful. I know so many people struggling with infertility, not a joke."
The Nickelodeon alum has yet to respond to the backlash.
While Siwa tries to maintain a clean image due to her young fanbase, she's found herself at the center of trouble before, having publicly feuded with Justin Bieber, Candace Cameron Bure, Dance Moms stars and more.
Last summer, the bubbly blonde — who proudly revealed she's a member of the LBGTQ+ community — sparked controversy when she confessed she doesn't use the word "lesbian" to identify. However, she clarified she didn't mean any harm.
"I never said that lesbian was a dirty word and I never, ever would say that it’s a dirty word because it is not," she stated in a social media post. "It is not a bad word, it is not a slur, and it is especially not a word that I am ashamed of saying or ashamed of identifying as by any means."
“Whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality I just say that I’m gay," she added.