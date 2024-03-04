OK Magazine
'Insane Behavior': JoJo Siwa, 20, Faces Backlash After Getting Tattoos of Her Future Babies' Names on Her Body

By:

Mar. 4 2024, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is JoJo Siwa replacing her bows with babies?

The 20-year-old recently shocked fans after covering her arms with tattoos and revealing she's already picked out a sperm donor for her children — who she wants to have sooner than later.

JoJo Siwa had the names she chose for her future children tattooed on her arm.

During an interview last week, the professional dancer confessed she has "two tattoos dedicated to" her future kids.

"This one's dedicated to my baby girl one day. Her name is Freddy. Then this one is dedicated to my twin boys, Eddie and Teddy," Siwa strangely declared of her unborn offspring.

The dancer recently covered her arm in tattoos.

"I want three babies, I got my sperm donor lined up," the Dance Moms alum admitted, causing even the reporters' jaws to drop.

When asked if the man was with her, Siwa — who sported an all-black outfit with silver accents — coyly replied, "maybe."

Between the surprising talk about becoming a mother and her newly covered arm of tattoos, fans were left in complete disbelief that Siwa was the same bow-wearing, glitter-obsessed blondie they once knew.

"What in the h--- happened to JoJo Siwa," one user asked in the comments section of a post featuring a snippet from the interview, as another added, "tattooing names of nonexistent children is wild."

JoJo Siwa's fans were concerned by her behavior.

"I can't be the only one that thinks this is genuinely insane behavior right," a third person asked, while a fourth exclaimed, "I TOLD Y'ALL JOJO WAS GONNA HAVE HER POST-DISNEY-LIKE CRISIS."

Some couldn't help but compare her new appearance to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause's spouse, G Flip.

"When G Flip became a thing she was like 'oh that’s an option? I’ll have that, plz' and just ran with it," someone joked, as another troll quipped, "not her trying to be G Flip 😭."

Siwa's eyebrow-raising confession comes just a few months after she opened up about wanting to "have kids pretty early" during a guest appearance on "The Best Podcast Ever" in August 2023.

The 20-year-old revealed she already has a 'sperm donor lined up.'

"I cannot wait to be a mom," Siwa informed hosts Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. "I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many. I can't wait."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, mentioned, "obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process," though she knows she wants to be the one to carry her future children.

"I just fantasize about having it for myself, like it's all I want," she expressed, noting she's eager to find a partner to start a family with. "I'm such a lover, and I don't have somebody to love, and I crave it so much."

Source: OK!

Access Hollywood interviewed Siwa about her new tattoos.

