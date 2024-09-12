'Hero' Jon Bon Jovi Praised After Video Shows Singer Convincing Woman to Come Down From Ledge of Bridge: Watch
Take Jon Bon Jovi's hand, and you'll make it — he swears!
The legendary singer was deemed a "hero" by fans after he helped a woman in crisis come down from the ledge of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, September 10.
In a video shared to social media by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Bon Jovi and members of his team could be seen walking toward a woman standing on the wrong side of a barrier running along the side of the large bridge, located over the Cumberland River.
The woman appeared to try shooing the "Livin' on a Prayer" hitmaker away, however, Bon Jovi put his arms down to rest on the right side of the ledge and continued to speak to the female assumably going through a difficult time.
After about a minute of speaking to the individual, Bon Jovi and the person who had joined in helping dissolve the situation were finally able to assist in pulling the woman back over the ledge.
Nashville police later took to X (formerly named Twitter) to thank the "It's My Life" crooner for his heroic effort.
- Kate Middleton Is 'Terrified' Prince George Will Inherit Prince William's Love for Motorbikes
- Donald Trump Slammed for 'Incoherent Rambling' After Appearing ‘Desperate for Attention’ at Campaign Rally
- Jon Bon Jovi Raves Over 'Gorgeous' Bride Millie Bobby Brown After She Marries His Son Jake Bongiovi in 'Small, Family Wedding'
"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," the social media post read.
The upload additionally included a message from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake, which stated: "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fans flooded social media to join in on praising Bon Jovi for his kind-hearted efforts.
"I hope this woman gets the support, love, and understanding she needs to heal. Thank goodness for angels here on earth," one X user declared, as another admirer gushed: "Stellar human being, right there. I just love him."
A third fan theorized: "What if every single success @jonbonjovi has had — every hit song, gold record, grammy, sold out concert, every one of those million faces he saw and rocked, was all one piece of a far greater design to put him on that bridge, at that moment, so he could save that woman’s life?"
"Jon Bon Jovi greatest rock star in the world and now hero," a fourth fan noted.
The scary experience occurred just one day before the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which saw Bon Jovi's song "Legendary" receive a nomination for Best Rock Video — though Lenny Kravitz won the award for his song "Humans."