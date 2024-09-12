'Hero' Jon Bon Jovi Praised After Video Shows Singer Convincing Woman to Come Down From Ledge of Bridge: Watch

In a video shared to social media by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Bon Jovi and members of his team could be seen walking toward a woman standing on the wrong side of a barrier running along the side of the large bridge, located over the Cumberland River.

The woman appeared to try shooing the "Livin' on a Prayer" hitmaker away, however, Bon Jovi put his arms down to rest on the right side of the ledge and continued to speak to the female assumably going through a difficult time.