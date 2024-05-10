OK Magazine
Rebel Wilson Gushes Over Meeting Her 'Hero' Oprah Winfrey Amid Their Weight-Loss Journeys

Source: @rebelwilson/instagram
May 10 2024, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Oprah Winfrey and Rebel Wilson recently met for the very first time before discussing all things weight loss at a Weight Watchers event.

Source: @rebelwilson/instagram

Rebel Wilson and Oprah Winfrey recently met for the first time.

After sharing a hug, the Australian actress, 44, asked Winfrey, 70, if she had the chance to read her memoir, Rebel Rising, which the former talk show host confirmed she already finished the tome.

"Oh my god! It's weird, because I feel like I know everything about you," Wilson noted, to which the Daytime Emmy winner said, "So now I know a little bit about you!"

Source: @rebelwilson/instagram

Winfrey said she loved Wilson's memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'

On Instagram, the Pitch Perfect scene-stealer captioned a photo of them together, "When you meet your absolute hero…and she loves your book!"

Wilson's fans raved over the two stars joining forces, with one commenting, "Amazing 👏❤️ absolute icons 😍 you look stunning 😍."

"Love this and THAT DRESS!!" exclaimed another, with a third writing, "She's the best and so are you. ❤️."

rebel wilson joins oprah winfrey and weightwatchers at making the shift a new way to think about weight live event
Rebel Wilson
The Oprah Daily Instagram account also uploaded a video of the two stars greeting each other. "Last night @oprah hosted her conversation with @weightwatchers on the shame, science, and societal aspects of weight. One of the guests featured in the talk was actress and author of #RebelRising @rebelwilson!" the post read.

Source: mega

Winfrey said she doesn't feel shame about taking weight-loss medication.

Winfrey confessed in December 2023 that she was taking weight-loss medication, but she insisted her slimmer figure is also due to permanent lifestyle changes.

"I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so d--- hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me," she explained in an interview, adding she got her prescription before Thanksgiving "because I knew I was going to have two solid weeks of eating, and instead of gaining eight pounds like I did last year, I gained half a pound ... It quiets the food noise."

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," the magazine editor continued. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

Wilson admitted she's tried Ozempic, but she eventually decided to get off the drug.

