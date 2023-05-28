Jon Bon Jovi's 'Working Class' Upbringing Keeps Him 'Down-to-Earth': Insider
Jon Bon Jovi has managed to keep his life balanced despite being one of the most famous rock stars in the world. According to an insider, there's "nothing flashy" about the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer, who shot to fame in the mid '80s.
"He credits his working-class Jersey upbringing for keeping him down-to-earth," the insider explained of the Grammy Award winner. "Family means more to him than anything else."
Although those close to him believe the musician has kept a realistic view of himself amid his decades of fame, Bon Jovi spilled to an outlet that doesn't mean he hasn't lived the rocker lifestyle in the past.
"I’m not a saint, and I have not been a saint," he admitted. "I did the drug thing very young and wised up very young too, because I was into drugs a little too much."
However, the insider dished that Dorothea, who was the "It's My Life" artist's high school sweetheart, set Bon Jovi on the right path.
"They’ve been together since they were teenagers," they shared, adding that ever since then, "there’s been no one else for him."
Bon Jovi confirmed Dorothea's positive effect on his life, confessing in an interview that he never looked "at this week’s hot starlet and think about trading in or trading up," further clarifying that he doesn't "have a mistress."
When the singer isn't focused on his family, he's continuing to further his bustling career, throughout which he's sold over 130 million albums and played more than 2,700 concerts all over the world.
Back in 2018, Bon Jovi's hard work was rewarded when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by radio personality Howard Stern, who praised Bon Jovi for not having a "stupid rock and roll attitude," instead, calling him "humble and gracious."
"It was one of Jon’s highest points," the insider added. "Something he’ll never forget."
