Jon Gosselin Admits He Gained Back the Weight He Lost After He 'Ran Out' of Semaglutide Injections

Composite photo of Jon Gosselin.
Source: @jongosselin1/INSTAGRAM/MEGA

Jon Gosselin made a shocking confession about a major hurdle in his weight loss journey.

By:

Sept. 29 2024, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Jon Gosselin is being brutally honest about the drastic effects of coming off semaglutide injections.

After the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 47, shed 50 pounds on the weight-loss medication, he recently ran into a roadblock when he was unable to get the shot.

jon gosselin gained back weight lost ran out semaglutide injections
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin opened up about gaining weight back after losing 50 pounds.

"I ran out of semaglutide about seven weeks ago," he explained in a recent interview. "I couldn't inject, I couldn't do anything. So I was just hitting the gym real hard. But I noticed, like I was getting more bloat in my belly and stuff like that, and I was obviously doing more cardio and trying to get rid of it."

Gosselin started the injections in February and underwent a body transformation with the additional help of diet and exercise. However, when his career as a DJ took him on the road and he could no longer get the drug, the reality star began to struggle.

jon gosselin gained back weight lost ran out semaglutide injections
Source: @jongosselin1/INSTAGRAM

Jon Gosselin 'ran out' of semaglutide injections.

"I gained weight back because, I mean, I was traveling. I was in Myrtle Beach, so I wasn't cooking. I was eating out, and I just didn't really want to rely on semaglutide either, because I can't be on it forever," Gosselin admitted. "The hardest thing with weight loss is maintaining that weight loss."

"I get hungry around 3 a.m. when I'm driving home, and with the semaglutide, it helped suppress that appetite. So I wasn't eating past like 8 p.m. I was maintaining my weight loss. You're not hungry at all," the patriarch noted of the fast-hitting effects. "When I came off semaglutide, you kind of started to fall back into that pattern a little bit, and I was traveling, so I couldn't maintain my regular schedule."

jon gosselin gained back weight lost ran out semaglutide injections
Source: @jongosselin1/INSTAGRAM

Jon Gosselin admitted his hunger has come back since not having the shots.

Earlier this year, the father of eight was incredibly proud to show off his new body after he spent years avoiding taking care of himself. "I never went to the gym, and I never really cared about my physical appearance," he said. "Now it's, you know, I changed my life around and totally changed my life with working out and diet and exercise and working with Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center."

"I feel really comfortable in my own skin, wearing just a tank top or no shirt at all," Gosselin revealed. "It's kind of weird for me because I've always been very conscientious of my weight and my appearance outside of my house. It's just like a whole new me. And, you know, I bought my first tank top a couple of months ago, and now I have a couple more."

jon gosselin gained back weight lost ran out semaglutide injections
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin admitted maintaining his weight loss has been difficult.

Fox News Digital conducted the interview with Gosselin.

