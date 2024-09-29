Jon Gosselin Admits He Gained Back the Weight He Lost After He 'Ran Out' of Semaglutide Injections

Earlier this year, the father of eight was incredibly proud to show off his new body after he spent years avoiding taking care of himself. "I never went to the gym, and I never really cared about my physical appearance," he said. "Now it's, you know, I changed my life around and totally changed my life with working out and diet and exercise and working with Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center."

"I feel really comfortable in my own skin, wearing just a tank top or no shirt at all," Gosselin revealed. "It's kind of weird for me because I've always been very conscientious of my weight and my appearance outside of my house. It's just like a whole new me. And, you know, I bought my first tank top a couple of months ago, and now I have a couple more."