Jon Gosselin Reveals if He Follows His Kids' Social Media Accounts Despite Estrangement

"I offer suggestions and stuff like that, you know, and kind of build a foundation. But you know, you have to let kids make their own mistakes," the DJ, 46, spilled of recent high school graduates Hannah, Colin, Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis, as well as Cara and Maddy.

That demeanor holds true especially when dealing with social media. "Even though you think it’s inappropriate or it’s not cool, you know, you’re just old. That’s what I’m figuring out," he explained of how he seemingly tried to give advice in the past that was ignored. "It’d be discouraging if I say, ‘Don’t post that’ or anything like that."