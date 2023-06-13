Jon Gosselin Reveals if He Follows His Kids' Social Media Accounts Despite Estrangement
Father-of-eight Jon Gosselin is still trying to find the happy medium when it comes to parenting his 18-year-old sextuplets and 22-year-old twins.
In a new interview, the reality star dished on how he tries not to be too overbearing even when he thinks they're making the wrong decision.
"I offer suggestions and stuff like that, you know, and kind of build a foundation. But you know, you have to let kids make their own mistakes," the DJ, 46, spilled of recent high school graduates Hannah, Colin, Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis, as well as Cara and Maddy.
That demeanor holds true especially when dealing with social media. "Even though you think it’s inappropriate or it’s not cool, you know, you’re just old. That’s what I’m figuring out," he explained of how he seemingly tried to give advice in the past that was ignored. "It’d be discouraging if I say, ‘Don’t post that’ or anything like that."
Jon admitted he's somewhat blissfuly unaware of what goes down on Instagram, noting, "I try not to follow my kids because I don’t want, like, crazy fans dumping over and, like, 'Mady just posted that thing,' you know?"
Meanwhile, looking at the young adults' social media accounts is one of the only ways he's able to keep up to date, as just Hannah and Collin, 18, currently live with him.
- Jon Gosselin Admits He Doesn't 'Dwell on' His Estrangement From Twins Mady and Cara: 'I Can't Put All My Eggs in One Basket'
- Kate Gosselin Ignored Estranged Son Collin at High School Graduation: 'She Was Literally Taking Selfies,' Spills Source
- Jon Gosselin 'Surprised' Ex Kate Attended Estranged Sextuplets' High School Graduation After Bitter Custody Battle
He's accused ex-wife Kate Gosselin of alienating the other children from him, though that hasn't stopped him from making the effort to rebuild his connection with the rest of the crew.
In a separate interview, Jon noted he hadn't seen the four other sextuplets in nearly five years, though his dynamic with Cara and Maddy is even worse, as he confessed they've been estranged for "about nine years."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"At first it was very difficult, but now it's, you know, you hope for the best, but you don't dwell on it, you know what I mean? Maybe we'll develop a relationship in the future," he shared. "I can't put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it."
In Touch Weekly spoke with Jon.