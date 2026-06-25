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Jon Stewart Roasts J.D. Vance's Awkward Switzerland Snub With Nose-Picking Clip

Photo of Jon Stewart and JD Vance.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart roasted J.D/ Vance’s Switzerland appearance.

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June 25 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET

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Jon Stewart found the smallest possible detail in Vice President J.D. Vance’s awkward Switzerland moment, and suggested it explains why he was reportedly snubbed.

On the June 21 episode of The Daily Show, Stewart played a clip from U.S.–Iran peace talks in Switzerland showing Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani walking past Vance before greeting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instead. Vance appeared to say “Hey” as the Qatari leader moved by, creating the kind of clip late-night TV exists to replay.

Then Stewart showed what happened just before: Vance appearing to pick his nose and wipe his hand on a chair.

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The Clip Stewart Couldn’t Resist

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Image of Jon Stewart showed a clip of Qatari Prime Minister snubbing JD Vance.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart showed a clip of Qatari Prime Minister snubbing J.D. Vance.

“I actually think this might not have been a diplomatic snub. This might have been the result of a health code violation,” Stewart joked after showing Vance standing nearby as other leaders exchanged greetings.

“Oh, he went for the pick! He went for the pick! Oh, no, he went for the chair!” Stewart narrated.

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Image of He turned the moment into a late-night comedy segment.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE

He turned the moment into a late-night comedy segment.

“Classic diplomatic faux pas, the pick and wipe. It’s second only to the men’s room pee and peek. Which, as many of you know, started the Franco-Prussian War,” he joked.

An unnamed official reportedly denied the vice president had been snubbed, saying the U.S. delegation had “just spent hours with the Qataris” and there was “no need to re-greet someone having just spent hours with them.”

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What the Body Language Says — and Doesn’t

Image of Experts suggested JD Vance's gesture reflected stress rather than intent.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE

Experts suggested J.D. Vance's gesture reflected stress rather than intent.

Body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown said the movement itself fits a common stress pattern, but cautioned against turning it into a definitive explanation.

“What we see from Vance is called adapting or pacifying,” Brown explained.

“Picking his nose, playing with his buttons, any small repetitive motion. It’s to burn off stress. He also has his hand on his hip to make himself bigger and show confidence,” she said.

“What’s important is to know that body language tells you what’s on someone’s mind but not why,” she cautioned.

That distinction matters because the moment was instantly folded into the larger political theater around the talks, where every glance, pause and greeting was read for meaning.

The Peace Talks Behind the Punchline

Image of The peace talks became overshadowed by online reactions.
Source: MEGA

The peace talks became overshadowed by online reactions.

Vance was in Switzerland after Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had signed a memorandum of understanding to end fighting following two months of stalled negotiations.

“The final deal is the house,” Vance said as he left on June 21. “We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people.”

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