'You're Such a D---!': Jon Stewart Tears Apart Tucker Carlson's Interview With Vladimir Putin: Watch
Jon Stewart didn't hold back when talking about Tucker Carlson's recent interview with Vladimir Putin.
"Just out of curiosity, as a student, when you’re sitting there interviewing Putin and you don’t plan to challenge his utter bulls---, but you don’t want to really be that obvious, what do you do with your face? Oh, I see. OK, so it’s not really a straight face as much as you try to convey a mixture of what appears to be shame, arousal, and I’m going to say irregularity. For instance, like you’re constipated while jerking off to a Sears catalog," the TV star, 61, said on the Monday, February 19, episode of The Daily Show.
Stewart also weighed in on Tucker, who was ousted from Fox News in 2023, going to the grocery store and boasting about their rental system for shopping cards. "I know I’ve said this before. You’re such a d---," Stewart bluntly said during the segment.
"But the goal that Carlson and his ilk are pushing is that there’s really no difference between our systems. In fact, theirs might be a little bit better. The question is why? Why is Tucker doing this? Here’s why. It’s because the old civilizational battle was communism versus capitalism. That what drove the world since World War II. Russia was the enemy then. But now they think the battle is 'woke versus un-woke.' And in that fight, Putin is an ally to the right. He’s their friend. Unfortunately, he is also a brutal and ruthless dictator. So now they have to make Americans a little more comfortable with that. I mean, liberty is nice, but have you seen Russia’s shopping carts?" Stewart continued in his rant.
As OK! previously reported, Carlson announced he would be interviewing Putin in a sit-down interview.
"There are risks to conducting an interview like this, obviously, so we thought about it carefully over many months," he shared in a social media video of why he was doing this in the first place.
"Since the day the war in Ukraine began, American media outlets have spoken to scores of people from Ukraine, and they have done scores of interviews with Ukrainian president Zelensky. We ourselves have put in a request for an interview with Zelensky," Carlson said in his video posted to X, formerly named Twitter. "We hope he accepts, but the interviews he’s already done in the United States are not traditional interviews, they are fawning pep sessions."
But many people criticized Carlson, 54, for striking a deal in the first place considering Putin is dangerous.
"Well, it shows me what I think we’ve all known. He’s what is called a useful idiot. I mean, if you actually read translations of what’s being said on Russian media, they make fun of him. I mean, he’s like a puppy dog. You know, somehow, after having been fired from so many outlets and the United States. I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with a Russian outlet because he is a useful idiot," Hillary Clinton said about Tucker during an interview.