She Said Yes! Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Reveal Engagement at EBONY Power 100 Gala: See Actress' Diamond Ring
Meagan Good is officially Jonathan Majors' bride-to-be!
The couple confirmed their engagement while walking the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, November 17, as Good flaunted a fancy diamond rock on her ring finger and revealed their plans to marry.
While speaking with a reporter on the red carpet, the Divorce in the Black actress explained the pair's reasoning for choosing the star-studded gala to reveal the news, noting how the event is possibly to thank for their love story.
"EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms," she recalled, clarifying: "In the unisex bathroom."
In videos shared to social media of Good and Majors walking the red carpet, the Think Like a Man star could be seen dazzling in a shimmering gold gown, as she proudly showed off her glistening diamond ring before giving her fiancé — who sported a metallic gray suit — a kiss on the lips.
Fans got butterflies just by watching the lovebirds' appearance at the event, with many admirers reacting to Good and Majors' engagement online.
"The way she’s looking at him…yeah this real. No one is looking at anyone like that for play play," one supporter insisted, as another added: "It’s the KISS for me! And then how she looked at him like she was going to devour him later 🤭."
"I love them together. She looks soo happy. 💕," a third fan gushed, while a fourth admitted, "He looks so much better with her. I’m happy for them."
Good and Majors' relationship began in the midst of adversity, as they were first linked romantically in May 2023 — just two months after the Creed III actor was arrested over an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
Majors pleaded his innocence, however, a judge declared him guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023 before sentencing him to a 52-week in-person counseling program and a $250 fine in April, as OK! previously reported.
Good was a solid support system for Majors throughout this time, as she stood by his side at multiple court appearances in New York City during the ordeal.
The Harlem actress reflected on her relationship with Majors during an interview on the Today show in July.
"I take everyone’s opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to live my life," Good declared a few months before the couple revealed their engagement. "I’m the one who has to get to Heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did. So, I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live."
She continued: "The support we’ve been able to give to each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care, and the thoughtfulness... it's just wonderful."
E! News spoke to Majors and Good on the red carpet at the 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala.