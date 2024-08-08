Selena Gomez Fuels Engagement Rumors by Hiding Her Ring Finger While Posing Alongside Boyfriend Benny Blanco: Photo
Did Benny Blanco put a ring on it?
On Thursday, August 8, Selena Gomez, 32, shared a photo alongside her boyfriend in which she seemed to strategically cover her ring finger with a heart emoji.
In the image, Gomez wore a silky champagne colored dress while posing for a mirror selfie. “A night out,” she penned alongside the snap, which featured Blanco in the background checking himself out in the mirror while sporting floral pants and a white tank top.
In response to her suspicious upload, fans immediately started to speculate if Blanco got down on one knee.
“I think Selena Gomez just got engaged [because] why is she covering her left hand on her latest IG story?” one excited user pointed out, as another mocked, “Selena Gomez announcing she's engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she's engaged.”
As OK! previously reported, since making their relationship public in December 2023, Gomez has been no stranger to showing off her boo on Instagram.
Also on August 8, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum posted a series of adorable pictures alongside the music producer, 36.
The duo appeared to be enjoying their time by the water as they hugged each other at sunset. In the stills, Gomez donned a pink sweatsuit while Blanco wore a white shirt.
The musician responded by commenting an emoji of teary eyes, with one fan saying of the pair, “The most beautiful couple ever😍❤️.”
“We love Benny so much ❤️,” another supporter added.
The pair’s possible engagement does not come as much of a surprise, as Blanco spilled about the couple’s future during his May 14 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
"That's my next goal, to check the box," Blanco said of having children. "I have a ton of god kids; I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."
Host Howard Stern then asked, "You want to have kids with Selena? Have you told her you want to have kids yet?"
"It's always a topic of conversation to me every day," the “Lonely” songwriter said of starting a family with the Disney alum.
Stern then teased Blanco about proposing, to which he replied, "I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.' That's what I always say to her."