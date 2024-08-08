OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Selena Gomez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Selena Gomez Fuels Engagement Rumors by Hiding Her Ring Finger While Posing Alongside Boyfriend Benny Blanco: Photo

Composite photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez shared an image in a champagne colored dress alongside boyfriend Benny Blanco.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Did Benny Blanco put a ring on it?

On Thursday, August 8, Selena Gomez, 32, shared a photo alongside her boyfriend in which she seemed to strategically cover her ring finger with a heart emoji.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez engagement rumors hiding ring finger benny blanco photo
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Fans think Selena Gomez got engaged after she shared an image covering her ring finger.

In the image, Gomez wore a silky champagne colored dress while posing for a mirror selfie. “A night out,” she penned alongside the snap, which featured Blanco in the background checking himself out in the mirror while sporting floral pants and a white tank top.

In response to her suspicious upload, fans immediately started to speculate if Blanco got down on one knee.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think Selena Gomez just got engaged [because] why is she covering her left hand on her latest IG story?” one excited user pointed out, as another mocked, “Selena Gomez announcing she's engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she's engaged.”

As OK! previously reported, since making their relationship public in December 2023, Gomez has been no stranger to showing off her boo on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez engagement rumors hiding ring finger benny blanco photo
Source: @selenagomez/Instagramar, though their exact timeline is unknown.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating for about a year, though their exact timeline is unknown.

Article continues below advertisement

Also on August 8, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum posted a series of adorable pictures alongside the music producer, 36.

The duo appeared to be enjoying their time by the water as they hugged each other at sunset. In the stills, Gomez donned a pink sweatsuit while Blanco wore a white shirt.

Article continues below advertisement

The musician responded by commenting an emoji of teary eyes, with one fan saying of the pair, “The most beautiful couple ever😍❤️.”

“We love Benny so much ❤️,” another supporter added.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez engagement rumors hiding ring finger benny blanco photo
Source: MEGA

Benny Blanco has previously spoken about getting engaged and having kids with Selena Gomez.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez
Article continues below advertisement

The pair’s possible engagement does not come as much of a surprise, as Blanco spilled about the couple’s future during his May 14 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

"That's my next goal, to check the box," Blanco said of having children. "I have a ton of god kids; I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez engagement rumors hiding ring finger benny blanco photo
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have shared updates with fans about their relationship on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Host Howard Stern then asked, "You want to have kids with Selena? Have you told her you want to have kids yet?"

"It's always a topic of conversation to me every day," the “Lonely” songwriter said of starting a family with the Disney alum.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Stern then teased Blanco about proposing, to which he replied, "I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.' That's what I always say to her."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.