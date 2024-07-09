Meagan Good Says 'Every Friend Advised Her' Against Her Relationship With Jonathan Majors Amid Actor's Legal Issues
Meagan Good doesn't regret her relationship with Jonathan Majors.
On the Tuesday, July 9, installment of the Today show, the Harlem actress gushed over her amazing bond with Majors has been, despite the fact that her friends had concerns about him due to his legal issues.
In December 2023, the Loki actor, 34, was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment of his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, 31.
She testified in court that Majors had reportedly attacked her inside of a vehicle after she took his phone to read a text message allegedly sent to him by another woman. Following the encounter, she was reportedly left with a cut behind her ear and a fractured finger.
When asked if her close pals had suggested that she wait to strike up a relationship with the actor following his assault charges, Good admitted "every friend advised" her to do that.
"At the end of the day, one thing I know is I can always look myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit," she said. "When I trust God ... when I move to the beat of my own drum, I can always look and say 'ok, I'm proud of that.'"
"No matter...whatever happens, I have peace in my heart. I have harmony in my heart," she continued. "I'm the one who has to live my life."
As for how her relationship with Majors is going, she revealed, "The support that we've been able to give each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care and the thoughtfulness — it's been really, just really wonderful."
As OK! previously reported, Majors shared that he was "absolutely shocked and afraid" after being found guilty of the charges against him during a January sit-down on Good Morning America.
"I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'" he recalled.
He also claimed there was "no question" it wasn't him who caused Jabbari's injuries.
"I wish to god I knew [how they happened]," he admitted. "That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it."