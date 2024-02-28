OK Magazine
Lauren Boebert's 18-Year-Old Son Arrested in Connection With 'String of Vehicle Trespass and Property Thefts'

lauren boebert son arrested vehicle trespass property thefts pp
Source: mega;Rifle County PD
By:

Feb. 28 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Lauren Boebert's son was arrested and charged with several felony counts in connection with a "recent string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts," per a social media post made by the Rifle Police Department in Colorado.

"On February 27, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Rifle Police Department arrested Tyler Jay Boebert, 18," the message read.

lauren boebert son arrested vehicle trespass property thefts
Source: Rifle PD.

Tyler Boebert is 18 years old.

"Boebert is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents — Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses," the post continued. "This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time. All suspects are considered innocent until adjudicated guilty in a court of law."

The Garfield County Sherrif's office lists Tyler as a current inmate as of Wednesday morning, February 28. No bond or release date has been specified.

lauren boebert son arrested vehicle trespass property thefts
Source: mega

Lauren Boebert is a representative of Colorado.

Many followers of the page immediately recognized the 18-year-old as the far-right Colorado representative's son.

"I have to say this, thank you Rifle Police Department for posting this!" one user penned. "It’s tempting to not post or even turn off the comments because of this man’s family connections. Kudos!"

A second chimed in, "The Republican party is the party of law and order, of family values," and a third added, "Boebert keeping the name in news in a not good way just like his mama."

lauren boebert son arrested vehicle trespass property thefts
Source: mega

Lauren Boebert made the news in September 2023 when she was kicked out of the 'Beetlejuice' musical.

The teen's mother has had her own history of causing public disturbances. As OK! previously reported, Lauren, 37, was asked to leave a performance of the Beetlejuice musical in September 2023 after she was caught vaping, singing to the music, taking selfies and allegedly groping her date during the show.

After receiving backlash for her inappropriate behavior, the politician released a lengthy apology.

lauren boebert son arrested vehicle trespass property thefts
Source: mega

Lauren Boebert apologized after receiving backlash for her behavior.

"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community," the statement began. "While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that."

Source: OK!

"There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family," she said at the time. "I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable and I'm sorry."

