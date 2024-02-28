Lauren Boebert's 18-Year-Old Son Arrested in Connection With 'String of Vehicle Trespass and Property Thefts'

Many followers of the page immediately recognized the 18-year-old as the far-right Colorado representative's son.

"I have to say this, thank you Rifle Police Department for posting this!" one user penned. "It’s tempting to not post or even turn off the comments because of this man’s family connections. Kudos!"

A second chimed in, "The Republican party is the party of law and order, of family values," and a third added, "Boebert keeping the name in news in a not good way just like his mama."