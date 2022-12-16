Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'

Since the brunette babe rose to fame after appearing on American Idol in 2007, her tot seems to be following in his mama's footsteps. "He's about four and a half and he loves music," she notes. "We were just playing guitar before his nap. My friend got him this acoustic guitar and he can strum! He might not be hitting the right key, but he was singing 'Bingo.' It was the cutest thing! When we're in the car, he gets into all the music we play. He also knows my voice. He definitely has musical instincts."

"We're working on scales each day," she adds. "He's learning that now, and he's good at it! He did it this morning, and I was like, 'Look at you, buddy!' It's fun. He loves to sing, he loves to play. His imagination is running rampant right now. I think music is something that's in him."