Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further.
"Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a new digital content series, exclusively tells OK!.
"I have to balance my career and figuring out everything, in addition to spending time with my husband and DJ. I want to give DJ as as much of my time and be able to present in all these different situations. If I had to split my time between more than one kid, that would be difficult. There would be nothing left of me at the end of the day. If people call me selfish, that's OK, but I want DJ to have a fully present mom," she notes. "I'm absolutely good with just one!"
Since the brunette babe rose to fame after appearing on American Idol in 2007, her tot seems to be following in his mama's footsteps. "He's about four and a half and he loves music," she notes. "We were just playing guitar before his nap. My friend got him this acoustic guitar and he can strum! He might not be hitting the right key, but he was singing 'Bingo.' It was the cutest thing! When we're in the car, he gets into all the music we play. He also knows my voice. He definitely has musical instincts."
"We're working on scales each day," she adds. "He's learning that now, and he's good at it! He did it this morning, and I was like, 'Look at you, buddy!' It's fun. He loves to sing, he loves to play. His imagination is running rampant right now. I think music is something that's in him."
But the "No Air" songstress isn't putting pressure on her son to go into the music biz. "It doesn't matter to me, but I am just glad he likes music. When I was growing up, music was something that was so important to me. It helped me connect, and it helped me explain my feelings sometimes. Singing also makes me happy. I sing no matter what — I could be in a stadium with 70,000 people or I could be in the shower. I sing when I'm happy, sad or frustrated."
"I'm glad that he has the gift of being able to love music like me," she gushes. "My husband also loves music! It's going to be crazy in our house once he has an iPod, but I welcome it! We have a lot of things to bond over, so I'm grateful for that."
In the meantime, Sparks is excited about getting to spend the holiday season with her brood — especially because she gets to give back. The Hollywood star is working with Robitussin and All Stars Project, Inc., a national nonprofit that provides free afterschool development programs that use the power of performance for youth in underserved communities, and the series features the stories of three young performers whose lives have been impacted by finding their voice through performance.
"When they approached me, I was like, 'This makes perfect sense!' You have this amazing group of people who believe there's power behind every single voice," she explains. "When we think of our youth, that's really who we need to be giving the most encouragement and uplifting too because they are our future. They're going to be the ones who are going to be using their voices in different ways, whether they are in the entertainment industry, politics, or wanting to be a scientist."
"I was that kid," she adds. "I loved anything performing arts theater at my school and community theater. I loved what they're doing, and it helps the youth find and use their voices to connect with the world around them. That's something that is really important as well because if we can't connect right then it's hard to get our point across or we don't feel like we are being heard. Being able to do this and be a part of this, I want to shine a light on kids no matter what I am doing. Anytime I can help and encourage and uplift the youth, I want to be a part of it. I'm grateful they asked me. I am passionate about kids — they're the best things on the planet! We need to be able to foster them so when they're ready to take on the world, they're equipped with what they need."