Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Gushes Over the 'Stern' Football Coach After Receiving Romantic Roses: See Photo
Bill Belichick, 72, is proving he’s got a soft side when it comes to his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24.
The former college cheerleader took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the sweet gesture, posting a photo of a bouquet of red roses along with a heartfelt note from the legendary NFL coach.
“Behind his stern façade…❤️,” she captioned the post, adding a row of rose emojis to complete the moment.
As OK! previously reported, their romance first sparked in 2021 when they met on a flight from Boston to Florida.
Sources say they exchanged numbers and stayed in touch before things took a romantic turn in 2023, following Belichick’s split from longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday.
Belichick was previously married to Debby Clarke Belichick from 1977 to 2006, and they share three children — Stephen, Steve and Amanda.
Bill and Jordon were first linked after being spotted together in New Orleans, followed by an intimate dinner date in 2023. In July 2024, after months of speculation, TMZ confirmed their relationship when the couple was seen biking together in Nantucket, Mass.
By December of that year, they made things official with their red carpet debut at a fundraising gala at the American Museum of Natural History.
"December 6th was more than just an incredible ‘Night at the Museum' ❤️. The evening was saturated with all of my favourite things: friendship, education, philanthropy, glamour, beet salad, Billy, dance-worthy music, ornithological & oceanic exhibits," Jordon captioned her Instagram post at the time, revealing her nickname for her boyfriend.
More recently, Jordon gave fans another update on Bill’s latest move, confirming he was fully committed to coaching UNC-Chapel Hill’s Tar Heels after accepting the job in December 2024.
Amid reports that he hadn’t yet signed his contract, Hudson posted a photo of herself and the coach dressed in Carolina blue, shutting down speculation in the most stylish way.
"Pictured: two people who are overtly committed to @uncfootball," Jordon wrote in the caption.
Just days ago, Bill also made headlines after announcing his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, set to release this year.
Jordon, who is 48 years younger than her man, proudly shared the news on her Instagram story, adding a heartfelt tribute.
“Witnessing your growth this year has been both an honor and a blessing,” Jordon wrote. "Just when I think you couldn't possibly impress me more than you already have; here you go again, impressing me.”
She wrapped it up with an extra sweet note, writing, "I love learning from you & I love, love, love loving you. Congratulations @billbelichick.”
Belichick himself described the book as a deep dive into his “life in football over the last 49+ years,” which “involved a lot of winning, losing, and more than anything: learning.”
“This book encompasses stories, philosophies, and principles from my journey and career thus far,” he explained.
“My hope with this book is that you learn about what I learned in the NFL about sustained success, leadership, and what it means to be a team player. You can make use of those extractable lessons in your own life, no matter what type of TEAM you are apart of,” he wrote in his Instagram post.