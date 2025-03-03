Jordyn Woods Nearly Busts Out of Her Tiny Pink Bikini During Florida Getaway: Hot Photos
Jordyn Woods might need to size up her swimwear!
The model and socialite set Instagram on fire with a new photo dump from her beachy escape in Boca Raton, Fla. Rocking a barely-there bright pink bikini, Woods showed off her curves in a series of jaw-dropping shots.
In the first pic, she lounged on a beach bed, her bikini struggling to contain her assets. She kept the sultry vibe going with oversized sunglasses and bold gold hoop earrings.
The reality star even gave fans a closer look, snapping a selfie that put her cleavage front and center.
For her glam, Woods kept it peachy with nude lipstick and a soft pink blush, perfectly complementing her sun-kissed glow.
She later threw on a matching cover-up for a poolside cocktail moment, swapping her ponytail for flowing curls as she posed with her Louis Vuitton bag.
The real showstopper was when she waded into the crystal-clear water with a drink in hand, her peachy backside nearly spilling out of her thong bikini.
Naturally, fans went wild over the pics.
“Body tea🔥🔥🔥,” one follower gushed.
“A whole Pinterest mood board 😍,” another raved.
“Looks like spring is here! That color matches your skin tone beautifully,” a third chimed in.
“It should be a crime to be this beautiful 😍😍🔥🔥🔥,” another fan swooned.
One more added, “WAIST 👀👏🔥.”
The steamy post comes as Woods sparked engagement rumors with her longtime boyfriend, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a diamond ring on her left hand, fueling speculation that the couple might be taking the next step.
Woods and Towns turned their years-long friendship into a romance in 2020. In a 2021 episode of Woods’ Instagram series Regular-ish, Towns reflected on their journey.
"Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship," the NBA star shared.
He added, "It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter."
Four months into dating, Woods made things Instagram official, sharing a set of romantic beachside snaps with Towns in coordinated Versace swimwear.
"I found you, then I found me," she captioned the steamy shots from their trip to Mexico for her 23rd birthday.
Towns echoed the love, posting similar pics and writing, "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights 💫."