Jordyn Woods' Fans Beg Her Not to Fall Back Into Kylie Jenner's Shadow After Shocking Reunion: 'Don't Dim Your Light Again'
Jordyn Woods' army of supporters don't approve of her reunion with Kylie Jenner.
After the ex-best friends were spotted grabbing sushi together on Saturday night, July 15 — marking their first public sighting together in more than four years — Woods' fanbase flooded her social media account to express their disapproval.
"Don’t lose focus now sweetheart you’ve come out of their shadow so please don’t dim your light again. Forgive but never forget," one Instagram user commented on Woods' recent post, highlighting her vibrant outfit from the dinner date with Jenner.
"Don’t play the background to Kylie [again]. You’re IT girl and you ain’t playing tag," another person quipped, as a third fan begged Woods to "stay away from those Kardashians/Jenners. They already got pics with Kylie walking in front of you.. YOU’RE THE LIGHT… don’t go back please 😩."
The photos in question featured Woods trailing behind Jenner, as the duo strutted into the Los Angeles restaurant. Social media users were quick to call out the Kylie Cosmetics founder's position in the images, since many believe Jenner makes Woods remain in her shadow in order to ensure she remains the main character in their friendship.
Other Instagram users supported the ex-BFFs' reunion and thought it was a long time coming after more than four years apart.
"Why are y’all in her comments acting unhinged? That girl grew up with Kylie and vice versa. Them hanging out could’ve been about ANYTHING and neither owe us any explanation. A lot of y’all need to go work on not hating yourselves and maybe learning some people skills so you can make a friend so s*** like this wouldn’t bother you. 💓," one admirer wrote.
Another added: "Y’all need to let this go 💀 like this scandal was like, what, 5 years ago now? People grow and they’ve been friends for a LOOOOONG time. They’re both grown ups and don’t owe any of y’all anything lmao."
Jenner and Woods' friendship crumbled after Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, infamously kissed Woods on the lips at an after-party in February 2019 — while he was in a relationship with the Good American co-founder.