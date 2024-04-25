OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > amy duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Amy King Believes Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Is Still 'Really Mad' After His Child Pornography Conviction

amy king thinks josh duggar wife anna really mad guilty conviction pp
Source: @amyrachelleking/instagram;@annaduggar/instagram
By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Amy King revealed the details of an awkward run-in with her cousin Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, at a funeral.

The chance meeting came after months of zero contact from the mother-of-seven — who shares Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson with Josh — despite Amy's repeated attempts to offer her support after her husband's 2021 conviction.

Article continues below advertisement
amy king thinks josh duggar wife anna really mad guilty conviction
Source: @amyrachelleking/instagram

Amy King is Josh Duggar's cousin.

"I wasn't really expecting to see anyone there, and I was shocked to see her," the 37-year-old told a news outlet. "I just looked at her and I said, 'Anna,' and she was like, 'I just need space.' That's all she said to me."

While Anna hasn't publicly spoken out about her lack of relationship with Amy, it's believed she did not return her calls and texts after her husband's trial due to Amy's fierce and public disapproval of Josh's behavior.

It's been rumored Anna has no plans to file for divorce from the convicted s-- offender.

Article continues below advertisement
josh anna duggar twitter
Source: @joshduggar/twitter

Josh and Anna Duggar share seven children.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can't speak for Anna and I'm not going to try, but I can't imagine what she has to deal with internally, let alone out for the world to see," Amy empathized. "It's heartbreaking in every direction and I just respected the fact that she needed space and I didn't try to push any further."

She shared that she'd wanted to say "tons of things" to Anna, but it wasn't the "right location" because they were attending a viewing at a funeral.

"I didn't want to make a scene ... or draw attention to anything and [I] clearly respect her, so I didn't," she added. "But if you ask me, I think she is mad. I do. I think she's just really, really mad."

Article continues below advertisement
amy king thinks josh duggar wife anna really mad guilty conviction
Source: @amyrachelleking/instagram

Amy King has been open about her disapproval of her cousin's behavior in the past.

MORE ON:
amy duggar
Article continues below advertisement

In December 2021, Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography — which was described by an investigator as being in the "top five of the worst of the worst" content of that nature they'd been exposed to on the job.

Five months later, he was sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars. He is currently serving time at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas.

Article continues below advertisement
josh duggars wife anna doesnt visit prison th birthday
Source: mega

Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of possessing child pornography in December 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"I hope every day there is absolute torture for him," Amy said. "I really hope that because what he watched and what he was viewing for his own fulfillment is those kids experiencing torture."

"He deserves every second in there, and I hope he gets a longer term. I hope he messes up again," she claimed.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

As for if she's spoken to Josh since his incarceration, Amy clarified she has not and "will not" be talking with her disgraced cousin.

"When you just cross those evil lines like that, there is no coming back," she noted. "I just think there's no coming back."

Amy told People about her encounter with Anna.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.