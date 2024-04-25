Amy King Believes Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Is Still 'Really Mad' After His Child Pornography Conviction
Amy King revealed the details of an awkward run-in with her cousin Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, at a funeral.
The chance meeting came after months of zero contact from the mother-of-seven — who shares Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson with Josh — despite Amy's repeated attempts to offer her support after her husband's 2021 conviction.
"I wasn't really expecting to see anyone there, and I was shocked to see her," the 37-year-old told a news outlet. "I just looked at her and I said, 'Anna,' and she was like, 'I just need space.' That's all she said to me."
While Anna hasn't publicly spoken out about her lack of relationship with Amy, it's believed she did not return her calls and texts after her husband's trial due to Amy's fierce and public disapproval of Josh's behavior.
It's been rumored Anna has no plans to file for divorce from the convicted s-- offender.
"I can't speak for Anna and I'm not going to try, but I can't imagine what she has to deal with internally, let alone out for the world to see," Amy empathized. "It's heartbreaking in every direction and I just respected the fact that she needed space and I didn't try to push any further."
She shared that she'd wanted to say "tons of things" to Anna, but it wasn't the "right location" because they were attending a viewing at a funeral.
"I didn't want to make a scene ... or draw attention to anything and [I] clearly respect her, so I didn't," she added. "But if you ask me, I think she is mad. I do. I think she's just really, really mad."
In December 2021, Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography — which was described by an investigator as being in the "top five of the worst of the worst" content of that nature they'd been exposed to on the job.
Five months later, he was sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars. He is currently serving time at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas.
"I hope every day there is absolute torture for him," Amy said. "I really hope that because what he watched and what he was viewing for his own fulfillment is those kids experiencing torture."
"He deserves every second in there, and I hope he gets a longer term. I hope he messes up again," she claimed.
As for if she's spoken to Josh since his incarceration, Amy clarified she has not and "will not" be talking with her disgraced cousin.
"When you just cross those evil lines like that, there is no coming back," she noted. "I just think there's no coming back."
Amy told People about her encounter with Anna.