Snub! Jodie Turner-Smith Gushes Over 'Best' Valentine's Day Yet Just Months After Joshua Jackson Divorce
Was Jodie Turner-Smith taking a dig at her ex Joshua Jackson?
On Wednesday, February 14, the model showed off how she celebrated her first Valentine's Day since filing for divorce from the actor, 45, in October 2023.
In the Instagram Story uploads, the 37-year-old displayed her home fully decorated for the loved-up holiday, including silver balloons that read, “Happy Love Day Jodie.”
“The best Valentine’s yet!!! Thank you so much, you know who you are!!! About last night,” she wrote on one of the posts.
In another snap from the celebration, Turner-Smith posed alongside her and the Dawson’s Creek alum’s 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, as well as a woman who seems to be her mother.
“To the women in my life who love me deeply and profoundly, I’m so grateful for you!!!!!!” she penned.
The potential shade Turner-Smith threw at her former lover came after he was rumored to have started dating actress Lupita Nyong'o just two months after the former couple’s split.
Amid speculation the two Hollywood stars were seeing each other, Jackson and the Black Panther star, 40, were seen leaving Erewhon Market together in Los Angeles on December 4.
The pair was seen out together yet again shortly after, and an insider revealed the romance isn't just a fling.
"It's still new, but they’ve been spending almost all their free time together," they spilled.
- Joshua Jackson 'Heartbroken' Over Jodie-Turner Smith Filing for Divorce: He Wanted 'a Happily Ever After'
- Joshua Jackson Is 'Still Trying to Sort Things Out' After Jodie Turner-Smith Shockingly Filed for Divorce
- Jodie Turner-Smith's Family 'Shocked and Saddened' About Actress' Unexpected Divorce From Joshua Jackson
Apparently, Jackson took the chance of asking Nyong'o out after knowing each other for years. Both of the celebs also happened to be going through break-ups at the same time.
The Wakanda Forever star announced her split from ex Selema Masekela via an Instagram post on October 19 and was seen with Jackson at Janelle Monáe's concert at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., less than 24 hours later.
"It’s been full-on ever since," the confidante revealed. "He seems very serious about Lupita."
"To hear Joshua tell it, this is nowhere near a rebound romance," they insisted.
Despite Jackson quickly finding a new love interest, the father-of-one was reportedly "heartbroken" about his divorce from Turner-Smith.
"He always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," another insider stated.
"He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever," they added.
"He never wanted this for their daughter," the source continued. "They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He would have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie and in a perfect world would probably even take her back if she were to stop the divorce, but now that they have got to this place, he is going to have to accept it," the source noted.