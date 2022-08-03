'I Almost Died': Joy Behar Reflects On Near-Fatal Ectopic Pregnancy
"I almost died," the 79-year-old told cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines. Explaining that an ectopic pregnancy occurs when an embryo "is growing in the fallopian tube," Behar told the panelists and viewers it can "grow just enough to make the tube burst [and] … you bleed internally, and then you die."
Behar remembered being "rushed to the hospital" and was told by the doctor the following day, "'We almost lost you.'"
"I was in the situation where I could go to Beth Israel Hospital, and they took care of it there," the comedian continued.
The Joy Behar alum then clarified her ectopic pregnancy was “not a miscarriage” and “not an abortion" when asked by Hasselbeck, who returned to the panel as a guest host.
After touching on her own pregnancy journey, Behar slammed Herschel Walker and other Republican politicians backing the Supreme Court's June overturn of Roe v. Wade, saying, "What are these people thinking about when they talk about the health of the mother? … People like that, they cannot be in positions of power."
(Walker has maintained he wants to ban abortion without any exceptions of rape, incest or life of the mother.)
Behar eventually welcomed daughter Eve, now 51, with former husband, Joe Behar. And while her offspring opted to not follow in her famous mom's footsteps, Behar certainly offered her up the option.
"I figure, why not use nepotism? Everyone else does," she quipped in a January episode of the morning talk show. "But she said ‘No, I don’t like it.'"
