'I Almost Died': Joy Behar Reflects On Near-Fatal Ectopic Pregnancy

Behar remembered being "rushed to the hospital" and was told by the doctor the following day, "'We almost lost you.'"

"I was in the situation where I could go to Beth Israel Hospital, and they took care of it there," the comedian continued.

The Joy Behar alum then clarified her ectopic pregnancy was “not a miscarriage” and “not an abortion" when asked by Hasselbeck, who returned to the panel as a guest host.