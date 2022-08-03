Her Grand Return! Elisabeth Hasselbeck Makes 'The View' Comeback — Inside Whoopi Goldberg's Reaction
Elisabeth Hasselbeck made her big return to her cohost chair at The View. On Wednesday, August 3, the former conservative panelist guest hosted the long running talk show and got a warm welcome from Whoopi Goldberg.
"I've had some of the best conversations about things that we didn't really know how we felt about, but it was great to have you for me as my first conservative," the Oscar winner said during the broadcast of Hasselbeck's time spent at the table from 2003 until 2013 with the former Survivor star. Goldberg originally signed on to the show in 2007.
"I was your first?" Hasselbeck joked before emphasizing how important it is to have opposing opinions amongst women and how great it felt to be back at her old stomping grounds.
"I think sometimes we’re in this world now that seems so divided, right? But we have women, we have male friends, and we get to talk about these issues and I think the last time I was here, I think the best thing is to not double grip on issues," she noted.
"So hold your issue in one hand, hold your position on one hand, and hold the hand of your friend in another. If we can’t do that as a society, we’re really teaching our kids the wrong way to talk about hard things. We have the ability to do that in a way that’s blessed," Hasselbeck offered. "Relationships matter more than being right on things."
Despite tensions at the Hot Topics table often getting high, the mother-of-three explained, "ultimately it’s in love, and I think it’s sharpening to have these conversations, understand why do you think something that’s so wrong, Whoopi," before adding, "I'm just kidding."
Hasselbeck's return comes as The View is set to announce their reported new Republican cohost in mere days. As OK! learned, former Trump aide Alyssa Farrah Griffin has reportedly been offered the cohost spot following Meghan McCain's departure last year.
Griffin is set to join current panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, in addition to rotating cohost Ana Navarro.
The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.