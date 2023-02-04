'The View': Relive The Wildest Moments From 2023 So Far

On January 18, Whoopi Goldberg heard someone yell at a few disses about her age — but she took it all in stride.

"Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" she asked out loud as the camera honed in on a woman wearing a fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it."

A week later, the Sister Act star announced she accused the wrong person of the insult.

"I'm setting the record straight about something that happened at the top of last week's show. During our walkout, an audience member yelled out, 'You old broad', which led us to joke around with the audience," she recalled. "We are on live television so the cameras show the audience laughing and applauding during our exchange, and focused on a different audience member than the one who actually yelled old broad."