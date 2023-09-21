The View's Joy Behar Stuns Audience by Asking Sunny Hostin NSFW Question About Intimacy
Joy Behar shocked the audience on the Thursday, September 21, installment of The View.
While discussing the concept of some young women being "willing to mold [themselves] around the person" they are in a relationship with, Behar argued that lying about yourself in relationships was a bad idea. However, co-host Sunny Hostin admitted she understood why someone would tell white lies to impress potential love interests.
"I’ve pretended to do a lot of things," she confessed. "Absolutely! I told Manny [Hostin, her husband] that — I mean, I am a faithful person, and Catholic — I told him I went to church every single Sunday."
"Don’t you think she fakes o------? Tell me." Behar asked the audience, prompting sounds of surprise from the crowd before turning back to Hostin. "Do you?"
"Well I don’t have to, Joy," she replied. "I’m one of the lucky ones."
This is far from the first time panelists on the popular chat-fest have surprised each other and their audience. As OK! previously reported, moderator Whoopi Goldberg bluntly asked Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant on air.
"No! Oh my god, You can’t say that when my mother in law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant. Why, do I look pregnant?" Griffin responded at the time.
" I just got a vibe. I’m so sorry," Goldberg said. "Forgive me…I see a glow."
Hostin also shocked fans when she claimed that Goldberg was the panelist that most frequently passed gas on set. However, the moderator reportedly didn't take too kindly to Hostin's comments.
"It just turned into this big thing and so Whoopi said, 'Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?' and I was like, 'Because you joke about farting all the time,'" Hostin, 54, recalled. "I’m across from the table. I can’t smell it. I don’t know … whoever, you know, smelt it dealt it, so I just had no idea."
Despite the brief awkwardness between them, Hostin later clarified that all is well in their relationship.
"Whoopi and I are very close, so she was OK"," she explained.