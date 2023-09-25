OK Magazine
Sunny Hostin Shocks 'The View' Panel With Raunchy NSFW Confession

sunnyhostin ppp
Source: @theview/x
By:

Sep. 25 2023, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Sunny Hostin kicked off the week with a bang!

During the Monday, September 25, episode of The View, the attorney left her fellow panelists speechless after revealing her latest television "obsession" — which happened to be pretty raunchy!

sunnyhostin
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin's recent 'obsession' left the ladies of 'The View' speechless.

Hostin told her co-hosts about how she and her husband began the show Naked Attraction over the weekend, and she ended up taking in quite a bit of new information.

"I have to admit, and I'm very embarrassed to admit, that Manny and I got so obsessed with this show that we binged it yesterday and we watched all eight episodes," the legal expert revealed. "And I learned things I have never heard of in my life."

sunnyhostin theview
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin admitted her new favorite show is 'Naked Attraction.'

Expanding on what she learned, Hostin asked Whoopi Goldberg, "Have you heard of a Prince Albert piercing?" to which the Oscar winner replied, "Yeah."

"I didn't know about that! I didn't know about that!" the University of Notre Dame alum exclaimed, to which Goldberg questioned, "Why would you? So this seems even worse to me than Naked and Afraid. This is like naked and well-lit! Not naked and well-hung?"

theview naked attraction
Source: @theview/x

The ladies of 'The View' engaged in quite the discussion about 'Naked Attraction.'

"There's a lot of that going on too! There's a lot of things..." Hostin said with a grin before Sara Haines chimed in, "I don't feel confident naked. It might be my own body dysmorphic disorder, but I'm not going to go and give my most vulnerable self and say, 'Oh by the way, let's just go and strip on out.'"

"The other thing is, the human body, there are parts that are beautiful... a p---- is not one of them, and I would say the v----- is barely above that!" the former Good Morning America contributor explained.

theview abc cast photo
Source: ABC

Sunny Hostin completely disagreed with Sara Haines' take on the male anatomy.

However, Hostin totally shut down Haines' opinion of the male anatomy. "There were pretty p------ in that show," the senior legal correspondent admitted as the Ghost actress began ringing a bell that was placed on the Hot Topics table.

"I just wanna say, you were worried about me?!" Goldberg said to the show's executive producer, Brian Teta, while Hostin gave her seal of approval to the Max series. "Do yourselves a favor, it's on Max! It's eye-opening!" she told the audience.

Source: OK!

The View has gotten spicy as of late. Last week, Joy Behar accused the mother-of-two of "faking o------" during a panel discussion about how Cindy Crawford "changed" in her marriage to Richard Gere.

"If Richard Gere wanted me to become a Buddhist yogi, I probably would do it!" Hostin joked, adding that she's pretended to do a lot of things in her 25-year marriage. "Sunny, I bet you've...Don't you think she fakes o------? Tell me, do you?" the comedian asked the audience.

"Well, I don't have to, Joy. I'm one of the lucky ones," Hostin said, putting a button on the conversation.

