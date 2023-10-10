OK Magazine
Joy Behar's Big Mistake: Alyssa Farah Griffin Informs 'The View' Co-Host 'We're on Air' After She Misses Cue

Source: The View/YouTube
By:

Oct. 10 2023, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

Yikes — things got a bit awkward on The View after Joy Behar missed her cue.

During the Friday, October 6, broadcast of the hit ABC talk show, Alyssa Farah Griffin had to remind the 81-year-old she was on live television, as she seemed to be distracted by an off-camera conversation.

Source: The View/YouTube

Joy Behar didn't realize the show was back from commercial break during a recent episode of 'The View.'

"We're on air," the former White House Director of Strategic Communications, 34, informed her co-host during Behar's special birthday celebration episode.

The View had taken a commercial break between portions of a two-part interview with Anne Hathaway, who had joined the panelists to promote her upcoming movie She Came To Me — though it seemed Behar misjudged the length of time they had before the second half of their conversation began.

Source: The View/YouTube

Alyssa Farah Griffin had to inform her co-host they were 'on air.'

Farah Griffin's nudge caused Behar to immediately face the camera, stating: "Hello. We're back with the lovely Anne Hathaway!"

And if missing one cue wasn't bad enough of a look, this isn't the first time Behar had been caught making a similar mistake.

During an episode of The View earlier this year, Behar was no where to be found when her fellow panelists walked to their seats, signaling the start of the show.

Source: The View/YouTube

Joy Behar's mistake occurred during her 81st birthday celebration episode.

The camera remained focused on the empty space on the stage until Behar frantically entered into the TV frame.

"Wow, I almost didn't make it today. In 26 years, that's the latest I've ever been!" the longtime host admitted, attempting to make a joke out of the situation.

"I was a little bit behind schedule today, because, you know, you're primping!" Behar concluded at the time.

While Behar has been recognized as the face of The View by many fans of the talk show, her time as a panelist certainly hasn't been perfect.

Source: The View/YouTube

The longtime panelist previously was late to her cue at the start of a different episode.

The television personality has starred as a co-host since 1984, though she was let go by producers in 2013. During her time away from the series, she frequented as a guest star and eventually returned to her permanent gig two years later.

Behar doesn't let the network forget it either, as she recently made a small jab about her "forced" exit during a discussion about the death of rock legend Tina Turner back in May.

Source: OK!

"There’s something about her. I’ve been on this show for 26 years, right, with a small hiatus as we all know — forced," Behar snubbed before circling back to the sorrowful topic of conversation. "For some reason, this death has gotten me in my kishkas."

Despite seeming sour about her short-term release from The View, Behar previously admitted it was for the best during an interview with Time in July 2022.

"I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why," Behar confessed last year.

