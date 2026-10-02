DOJ Must Expedite Processing of Epstein and Maxwell Records With Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago References, Says Judge

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Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago References Were Part of the Request

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was referenced in a July 2025 FOIA request seeking DOJ records connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Per the outlet, one of the requests, filed on July 22, 2025, focused on records from DOJ investigations involving Epstein and Maxwell. The request specifically sought records mentioning variations of Trump's name, including "Donald J. Trump," "Donald Trump," and "President Trump," along with references to Mar-a-Lago and possible code names or pseudonyms connected to the president or the property. Kollar-Kotelly ruled that the entire July 22 request qualified for expedited processing after reviewing the media coverage cited by the Democracy Defenders Fund.

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DOJ Officials Were Also Named in the Requests

Source: MEGA Pamela Bondi, Kash Patel and Todd Blanche was among the senior DOJ officials named in the July 28 records requests.

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Source: MEGA Mar-a-Lago was among the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell case references included in the records request reviewed by the federal court.

Another part of the requests focused on how officials were instructed to handle references to Trump or Mar-a-Lago in the files, including records describing how officials should "flag, categorize, or memorialize" those references. The court also reviewed reporting cited by the group that claimed Bondi "pressured" 1,000 FBI personnel working around the clock to examine an estimated 100,000 Epstein-related records and identify material that mentioned Trump. The opinion made clear that it was considering the reporting as part of its review and did not independently establish the allegation as fact.

Judge Narrowed Part of the July 28 Requests

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell case judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled on the expedited-processing requests on September 30, 2026.