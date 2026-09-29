Watchdog Group Sues Pentagon to Uncover Jennifer Hegseth's Private Communications With Top Officials
Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:15 a.m. ET
Jennifer Hegseth's private messages involving her husband, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and senior Pentagon officials are at the center of a new federal lawsuit.
Per RadarOnline.com, the watchdog group Democracy Forward Foundation filed the lawsuit against the Department of Defense in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on September 28, seeking records tied to Jennifer's involvement with the department.
The organization claimed the Pentagon failed to respond to multiple Freedom of Information Act requests.
Records Sought from Jennifer Hegseth
Based on the court documents obtained by the outlet, the records request covers emails, texts and electronic messages including Jennifer and several senior Defense Department officials.
Democracy Forward asked the Pentagon to search platforms including Signal, WhatsApp, Teams, Skype, and WeChat.
The request also included her private email accounts and phone numbers, along with any Defense Department accounts or numbers associated with her.
The filing does not claim the chairwoman used every platform named in the request.
Instead, the organization wants the Pentagon to search those sources for potentially responsive records.
The requested communications include exchanges involving Pete, his brother Phil Hegseth, chiefs and deputy chiefs of staff, senior advisers, the deputy secretary of defense and Pentagon public affairs officials.
Questions Surround Jennifer Hegseth's Pentagon Role
Jennifer has not "held an appointed or employed position at the Department (DOD)", per the complaint.
Democracy Forward also pointed to spring 2025 reports describing the former Fox News producer's role in the office.
"Substantial and unofficial role," said the report.
The organization said those reports raised questions about whether Defense Department personnel, facilities or information were made available to her and what role she may have played in department business.
The lawsuit also seeks records showing whether Pentagon employees were assigned to assist her, as well as calendars and documentation of meetings she attended.
The request cited reports that Jennifer attended meetings with her husband, met with job candidates, and communicated with staff about media interviews.
- Pete Hegseth's Wife Jennifer Could Be His Secret Weapon in Potential 2028 Presidential Run: Report
- Pete Hegseth's Wife's Influence at the Pentagon Raising Questions About His Leadership: Report
- Embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash as Insiders Criticize Wife's 'Meddling' Inside Pentagon
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Pentagon's Records Battle Continues
Democracy Forward first submitted its Jennifer-related requests back in May 2025.
According to the complaint, the Defense Department placed the requests in its "complex processing queue" but did not provide responsive records.
When the group asked for an update this month, the department said the communications request had been assigned to an office for a search. On September 11, the Pentagon reportedly gave an estimated completion time of six months.
Democracy Forward President and CEO Skye Perryman also addressed the lawsuit.
He said, "If the Secretary of Defense is relying on anyone – including his wife – to help run his office, make important decisions, and avoid accountability, then they should be subject to the same ethics obligations as any and every other civil servant," per website press release.
"This administration has a shameful record of complying with public records requests and we will continue to use every legal tool at our disposal to allow the people to know what their government is up to. Democracy demands transparency," he concluded.
Democracy Forward is now asking a federal judge to require the Defense Department to search for and release all non-exempt records by a court-imposed deadline.
The group is also seeking an index of records withheld under FOIA exemptions and an order preventing the department from continuing to withhold records that are not exempt.