Watchdog Group Sues Pentagon to Uncover Jennifer Hegseth's Private Communications With Top Officials

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Records Sought from Jennifer Hegseth

Source: MEGA Jennifer Hegseth, wife of Pete Hegseth contained at the center of a Pentagon records lawsuit over her reported involvement with the Defense Department.

Based on the court documents obtained by the outlet, the records request covers emails, texts and electronic messages including Jennifer and several senior Defense Department officials. Democracy Forward asked the Pentagon to search platforms including Signal, WhatsApp, Teams, Skype, and WeChat. The request also included her private email accounts and phone numbers, along with any Defense Department accounts or numbers associated with her. The filing does not claim the chairwoman used every platform named in the request. Instead, the organization wants the Pentagon to search those sources for potentially responsive records. The requested communications include exchanges involving Pete, his brother Phil Hegseth, chiefs and deputy chiefs of staff, senior advisers, the deputy secretary of defense and Pentagon public affairs officials.

Article continues below advertisement

Questions Surround Jennifer Hegseth's Pentagon Role

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth was named in records requests seeking communications involving Jennifer Hegseth and other senior Pentagon officials.

Jennifer has not "held an appointed or employed position at the Department (DOD)", per the complaint. Democracy Forward also pointed to spring 2025 reports describing the former Fox News producer's role in the office. "Substantial and unofficial role," said the report. The organization said those reports raised questions about whether Defense Department personnel, facilities or information were made available to her and what role she may have played in department business. The lawsuit also seeks records showing whether Pentagon employees were assigned to assist her, as well as calendars and documentation of meetings she attended. The request cited reports that Jennifer attended meetings with her husband, met with job candidates, and communicated with staff about media interviews.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Pentagon's Records Battle Continues

Source: MEGA The Pentagon was asked to provide records connected to Jennifer Hegseth's communications and meetings.

Democracy Forward first submitted its Jennifer-related requests back in May 2025. According to the complaint, the Defense Department placed the requests in its "complex processing queue" but did not provide responsive records. When the group asked for an update this month, the department said the communications request had been assigned to an office for a search. On September 11, the Pentagon reportedly gave an estimated completion time of six months. Democracy Forward President and CEO Skye Perryman also addressed the lawsuit. He said, "If the Secretary of Defense is relying on anyone – including his wife – to help run his office, make important decisions, and avoid accountability, then they should be subject to the same ethics obligations as any and every other civil servant," per website press release.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Hegseth was among the subjects of records sought across platforms including Signal, WhatsApp, Teams, Skype and WeChat.