Julia Fox 'Embarrassed' By Brother's Ghost Gun & Drug Bust, Thankful 'He's Finally Going To Get The Help' He Needs
Julia Fox addressed the intense arrest of her brother, Christopher, and their father, Thomas, after they were taken into custody on Wednesday, March 8.
The Uncut Gems star spoke out via TikTok, admitting she was "embarrassed" by the highly-publicized discovery of a ghost gun, bomb materials and several drugs inside her sibling's Upper East Side apartment last week.
"My dad was released that night. It was determined that he had no involvement and didn't really know what was going on," Julia explained in a video on Thursday, March 16. "And also the media did sensationalize it a bit."
Police found illegally untraceable guns, pills, a pill press, pressure cookers, fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, propane and formaldehyde — all materials often used to make explosives.
"I know my brother, and I've always known him to be the sweetest, most gentle guy, soft-spoken. He loves animals, loves to plant flowers, loves nature," the model, 33, expressed of her younger sibling, 30.
"But I will say, both my brother and I have a lot of trauma," Julia — who has previously opened up about her family's difficult upbringing and homelessness — pointed out.
"The difference [between us] is I'm scrappy, I'm a fighter. I was able to release a lot of that rage. Whereas Christopher, he internalized it," the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West stated of her and her brother's conflicting characteristics.
Despite the severity of Christopher's charges and the extremely illegal activities that were revealed to be taking place inside his Manhattan apartment, Julia was still able to focus on the "silver lining."
"He's finally going to get the help that I've been trying to get him for so long," she expressed of Christopher — who "is facing charges including criminal possession of controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun, manufacture of a rapid fire modified device, manufacture of a dangerous instrument, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphilia," as OK! previously reported.
While not wanting to speak on her brother's charges or get into too much detail, Julia concluded, "I will say that I'm just, you know, embarrassed."