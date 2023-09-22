Kathy Griffin Claims Kanye West's 'Controlling' Behavior Toward Wife Bianca Censori 'Reeks of Abuse'
Kathy Griffin voiced her concerns about Kanye West's behavior toward new wife Bianca Censori after a string of bizarre, public appearances.
The couple reportedly tied the knot in a non-legal ceremony in January, and ever since, the Australian architect's hair, fashion and overall aesthetic appear to have heavily shifted to a point that rumors swirled West was trying to turn his bride into a Kim Kardashian lookalike.
"I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it's really all about being see-through," she said in a lengthy TikTok, referring to Censori's increasingly risqué outfits, while the "Stronger" artist is usually completely covered.
The comedienne also pointed out that "we have not heard a peep out of her" since sparking a relationship with West.
"I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia," she continued. "She's gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."
Griffin wondered whether she was choosing not to speak out or if the 46-year-old rapper was "not letting her talk."
- Kathy Griffin Ridicules Madonna Haters for 'Making Fun' of Singer's 'Serious' Hospitalization: 'It Is Ageism and Misogyny'
- Kathy Griffin Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery Amid Battle With Lung Cancer: Watch the Graphic Video
- Kathy Griffin Reveals She Was 'Legit Friends' With Anderson Cooper Prior to Posting Decapitated Fake Head of Donald Trump
The comic, 62, also referenced the shocking moment when Censori was allegedly seen performing an adult act on West on a boat while the pair was on vacation in Europe.
"When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a 'service' and we saw his bare b---, knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras, that to me just reeks of abuse," she said. "Like 'get on your knees and do this now on a freaking water taxi.'"
"I don’t know her, I’m never going to meet her, but I just want to know what you guys think," Griffin explained, nearing her conclusion. "Because it just looks like something a really controlling dude would do."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Griffin isn't the only one who has had an issue with new couple's odd antics. As OK! previously reported, Kardashian was said to be "mortified" by the shocking photos of West and Censori in Italy.
"Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids?" an insider dished, referring to the rapper and the reality star's four children: North, 10, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.
"She's embarrassed and worried for him," the insider noted. "He's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right."