Kathy Griffin Claims Kanye West's 'Controlling' Behavior Toward Wife Bianca Censori 'Reeks of Abuse'

Sep. 22 2023, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Kathy Griffin voiced her concerns about Kanye West's behavior toward new wife Bianca Censori after a string of bizarre, public appearances.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in a non-legal ceremony in January, and ever since, the Australian architect's hair, fashion and overall aesthetic appear to have heavily shifted to a point that rumors swirled West was trying to turn his bride into a Kim Kardashian lookalike.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly got married in January, but it is unknown if they have ever gotten a marriage certificate.

"I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it's really all about being see-through," she said in a lengthy TikTok, referring to Censori's increasingly risqué outfits, while the "Stronger" artist is usually completely covered.

The comedienne also pointed out that "we have not heard a peep out of her" since sparking a relationship with West.

Kathy Griffin voiced her concerns for Censori in a four-minute TikTok.

"I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia," she continued. "She's gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."

Griffin wondered whether she was choosing not to speak out or if the 46-year-old rapper was "not letting her talk."

Earlier this year, Censori was spotted allegedly performing an adult act on West while on a boat in Italy.

The comic, 62, also referenced the shocking moment when Censori was allegedly seen performing an adult act on West on a boat while the pair was on vacation in Europe.

"When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a 'service' and we saw his bare b---, knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras, that to me just reeks of abuse," she said. "Like 'get on your knees and do this now on a freaking water taxi.'"

Griffin said West appeared to be exhibiting 'controlling' behaviors.

"I don’t know her, I’m never going to meet her, but I just want to know what you guys think," Griffin explained, nearing her conclusion. "Because it just looks like something a really controlling dude would do."

Griffin isn't the only one who has had an issue with new couple's odd antics. As OK! previously reported, Kardashian was said to be "mortified" by the shocking photos of West and Censori in Italy.

"Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids?" an insider dished, referring to the rapper and the reality star's four children: North, 10, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

"She's embarrassed and worried for him," the insider noted. "He's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right."

